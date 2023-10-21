Education must focus on promoting values & innovation: Tharoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Calling on modern education to instil values, nurture mindfulness and creativity in students, Shashi Tharoor said, teachers should train students how to think rather than what to think.

“The emphasis on rote learning must go and education should equip students to acquire new skills and knowledge,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP stressed.

He was delivering the inaugural address of the ‘Student Enrichment Programme’ organised by Kalamassery Rajagiri Public School on Friday.

“While it is important for students to aim for a good career, wealth and family, attainment of values, vision for the future and good citizenship are also important,” Tharoor said. “Teachers should promote out-of-the-box thinking in children to make them innovative and entrepreneurial. Children should be equipped to deal with uncertainties caused by technological advancement as 30% of the present jobs will vanish by 2030.”

Urging more efforts to meet the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the country, Tharoor said, “India had made progress in poverty alleviation, increasing the literacy rate, narrowing gender differences, dealing with malnutrition, and ensuring good health; however, the inequalities have only worsened despite impressive growth in GDP. The nation has to deal with the uneven distribution of income.”.

Fr Benny Nalkara, provincial and manager of SH Province presided over the function. Hibi Eden MP; Fr Poulose Kidangen, director, Rajagiri Public School; Ruby Antony, principal; Dr Jijo Paul, PTA president; and others took part. Tharoor also interacted with students. The T-shirt for the fourth edition of the Rajagiri Marathon, to be held on December 10, was released jointly by Tharoor and Eden.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Calling on modern education to instil values, nurture mindfulness and creativity in students, Shashi Tharoor said, teachers should train students how to think rather than what to think. “The emphasis on rote learning must go and education should equip students to acquire new skills and knowledge,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP stressed. He was delivering the inaugural address of the ‘Student Enrichment Programme’ organised by Kalamassery Rajagiri Public School on Friday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “While it is important for students to aim for a good career, wealth and family, attainment of values, vision for the future and good citizenship are also important,” Tharoor said. “Teachers should promote out-of-the-box thinking in children to make them innovative and entrepreneurial. Children should be equipped to deal with uncertainties caused by technological advancement as 30% of the present jobs will vanish by 2030.” Urging more efforts to meet the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the country, Tharoor said, “India had made progress in poverty alleviation, increasing the literacy rate, narrowing gender differences, dealing with malnutrition, and ensuring good health; however, the inequalities have only worsened despite impressive growth in GDP. The nation has to deal with the uneven distribution of income.”. Fr Benny Nalkara, provincial and manager of SH Province presided over the function. Hibi Eden MP; Fr Poulose Kidangen, director, Rajagiri Public School; Ruby Antony, principal; Dr Jijo Paul, PTA president; and others took part. Tharoor also interacted with students. The T-shirt for the fourth edition of the Rajagiri Marathon, to be held on December 10, was released jointly by Tharoor and Eden. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp