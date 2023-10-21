ISL: Traffic curbs in Kochi on October 21

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi City police will regulate traffic in the wake of the Indian Super League football match between Kerala Blasters FC and North East FC on Saturday. People coming to watch the match from Fort Kochi and Vypeen should park their vehicles on Chathiyath Road and use public transport modes to reach the venue in Kaloor.

Fans coming from Thrissur, Malappuram, Perumbavoor and North Paravoor should park their vehicles on the premises of Aluva Metro Station or Container Road in Mulavukad and Kalamassery before using public transport modes to reach Kaloor.

Spectators from Idukki, Kottayam and Alappuzha should park their vehicles on the premises of Tripunithura, Vyttila and Petta Metro Stations and use public transport modes to reach Kaloor.

Buses carrying people coming to watch the match will not be allowed to enter the city limits. Vehicles towards Edappally, Cheranalloor, Aluva, and Kakkanad will be diverted to Elamakkara Road from Kaloor Junction after 5 pm. Similarly, vehicles coming to Ernakulam city from Cheranalloor, Edappally, Aluva, Kakkanad and Palarivattom areas will be diverted through SA Road starting from Vyttila Junction. Strict action would be taken against people who park their vehicles on the roadside affecting traffic movement.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Kochi City police will regulate traffic in the wake of the Indian Super League football match between Kerala Blasters FC and North East FC on Saturday. People coming to watch the match from Fort Kochi and Vypeen should park their vehicles on Chathiyath Road and use public transport modes to reach the venue in Kaloor. Fans coming from Thrissur, Malappuram, Perumbavoor and North Paravoor should park their vehicles on the premises of Aluva Metro Station or Container Road in Mulavukad and Kalamassery before using public transport modes to reach Kaloor. Spectators from Idukki, Kottayam and Alappuzha should park their vehicles on the premises of Tripunithura, Vyttila and Petta Metro Stations and use public transport modes to reach Kaloor.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Buses carrying people coming to watch the match will not be allowed to enter the city limits. Vehicles towards Edappally, Cheranalloor, Aluva, and Kakkanad will be diverted to Elamakkara Road from Kaloor Junction after 5 pm. Similarly, vehicles coming to Ernakulam city from Cheranalloor, Edappally, Aluva, Kakkanad and Palarivattom areas will be diverted through SA Road starting from Vyttila Junction. Strict action would be taken against people who park their vehicles on the roadside affecting traffic movement. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp