Sloth after grand launch frustrates Kochi's P&T colony residents

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The dream of moving to a new abode remains a dream for the 82 families of P&T Colony.

Inaugurated over a month ago, the new complex built under the LIFE Mission project by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) near Mundamveli is yet to receive electricity and water connections.

“Hence, the relocation of the residents of P&T Colony is delayed,” says a GCDA official. He adds that the corporation has to issue numbers to the houses in the complex so that electricity and water connections can be obtained from KSEB and the water authority, respectively. It is pertinent to note that Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh had inaugurated the building on September 2.

“The Corporation council had decided to relocate 74 of the 82 families living at P&T Colony, whose names were included in a list prepared in 2018 and approved promptly,” says a corporation official. “The remaining ones are under the inspection of the corporation’s Welfare Committee. The council has to take a final discussion. The inspection is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the residents of P&T Colony are, understandably, frustrated. They have lost hope of moving to a new home anytime soon. “The construction of the last blocks is ongoing, and there has been no communication from the Kochi Corporation or GCDA officials so far,” says Asha Shinu, a resident of P&T Colony. “We were told that we would be relocated to our new homes by September 15. It’s been over a month now, and we are still living here. All our homes were inundated following last week’s rain.”



