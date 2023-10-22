Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes ambergris worth Rs 5 cr from hotel in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended two individuals, Vaisakh K N and Rahul N of Palakkad, and confiscated 8.7 kg of ambergris from a hotel in Kochi on Saturday. Ambergris, a waxy substance derived from the digestive systems of whales, is highly prized in the international market and is often claimed as whale vomit. The seized ambergris is estimated to be valued at approximately Rs 5 crore in the global market.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials conducted a swift raid on the hotel premises, leading to the arrest of the aforementioned duo. Authorities suspect that the accused were involved in the illegal trading of ambergris during their stay in Kochi. Subsequently, the arrested individuals were handed over to the forest range officer in Perumbavoor, who filed a case under the Wildlife Protection Act. Forest officials will be spearheading further investigations into the matter.

Ambergris has high demand in the international market. It is used to make perfumes. Ambergris is smuggled to West Asian countries and also Europe. High-quality ambergris even fetches Rs 2 crore per kg.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended two individuals, Vaisakh K N and Rahul N of Palakkad, and confiscated 8.7 kg of ambergris from a hotel in Kochi on Saturday. Ambergris, a waxy substance derived from the digestive systems of whales, is highly prized in the international market and is often claimed as whale vomit. The seized ambergris is estimated to be valued at approximately Rs 5 crore in the global market. Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials conducted a swift raid on the hotel premises, leading to the arrest of the aforementioned duo. Authorities suspect that the accused were involved in the illegal trading of ambergris during their stay in Kochi. Subsequently, the arrested individuals were handed over to the forest range officer in Perumbavoor, who filed a case under the Wildlife Protection Act. Forest officials will be spearheading further investigations into the matter. Ambergris has high demand in the international market. It is used to make perfumes. Ambergris is smuggled to West Asian countries and also Europe. High-quality ambergris even fetches Rs 2 crore per kg.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp