Home Cities Kochi

Minor girl sexually assaulted at plywood unit in Kerala; accused arrested

The incident is suspected to have occurred around 5:30pm on Thursday but only came to light on Friday when the infant complained of pain in her private areas.

Published: 22nd October 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sajalal, a resident of Assam and employee at the unit, was arrested within hours of police registering a case.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another deeply distressing incident, a three-and-a-half-year-old migrant girl was sexually assaulted at a plywood factory in Kuruppampady, Perumbavoor. The perpetrator, identified as 19-year-old Sajalal, a resident of Assam and employee at the unit, was arrested within hours of police registering a case. This is the third case in Ernakulam rural district of migrant workers sexually assaulting children.

The incident is suspected to have occurred around 5:30 pm on Thursday but only came to light on Friday when the infant complained of pain in her private areas. Alarmed by child’s condition, her parents, who work at the same factory, suspected sexual assault and rushed her to Perumbavoor taluk hospital.

It is learnt that hospital authorities initially failed to identify visible signs of abuse. However, a thorough examination, involving gynaecologists, eventually confirmed it. According to police, the child had accompanied her parents to the factory, which had closed for the day.

“The assault occurred in an area behind the factory where workers take breaks between shifts. CCTV visuals from the area showed the accused with the kid. Following this, we took him into custody,” said Vivek Kumar, district police chief, rural.

The accused had recently joined the factory and his details had not yet been registered into the law enforcement data system, said officers. However, according to a complaint filed by the mother of the victim, two persons were involved in the abuse.

“Though we took two persons into custody, we could only establish the role of one of them. We have initiated an investigation. If the other person is also found to be involved we will arrest him,” another officer said.

Meanwhile, Vivek said the statement of the girl’s parents has been recorded and an FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Over 1.1 lakh workers register in Ekm rural 
Over 1,10,000 migrant workers have registered their details in Ernakulam rural area. At 33,715, the most number of workers are from Assam. Those from West Bengal numbered 30,200, followed by Odisha (18,350), Bihar (8,400), Uttar Pradesh (4,630), Jharkhand (2,435), and Tamil Nadu (2,686). Vivek Kumar said all police stations in Ernakulam Rural district have a registration facility.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assault Abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp