Minor girl sexually assaulted at plywood unit in Kerala; accused arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another deeply distressing incident, a three-and-a-half-year-old migrant girl was sexually assaulted at a plywood factory in Kuruppampady, Perumbavoor. The perpetrator, identified as 19-year-old Sajalal, a resident of Assam and employee at the unit, was arrested within hours of police registering a case. This is the third case in Ernakulam rural district of migrant workers sexually assaulting children.

The incident is suspected to have occurred around 5:30 pm on Thursday but only came to light on Friday when the infant complained of pain in her private areas. Alarmed by child’s condition, her parents, who work at the same factory, suspected sexual assault and rushed her to Perumbavoor taluk hospital.

It is learnt that hospital authorities initially failed to identify visible signs of abuse. However, a thorough examination, involving gynaecologists, eventually confirmed it. According to police, the child had accompanied her parents to the factory, which had closed for the day.

“The assault occurred in an area behind the factory where workers take breaks between shifts. CCTV visuals from the area showed the accused with the kid. Following this, we took him into custody,” said Vivek Kumar, district police chief, rural.

The accused had recently joined the factory and his details had not yet been registered into the law enforcement data system, said officers. However, according to a complaint filed by the mother of the victim, two persons were involved in the abuse.

“Though we took two persons into custody, we could only establish the role of one of them. We have initiated an investigation. If the other person is also found to be involved we will arrest him,” another officer said.

Meanwhile, Vivek said the statement of the girl’s parents has been recorded and an FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Over 1.1 lakh workers register in Ekm rural

Over 1,10,000 migrant workers have registered their details in Ernakulam rural area. At 33,715, the most number of workers are from Assam. Those from West Bengal numbered 30,200, followed by Odisha (18,350), Bihar (8,400), Uttar Pradesh (4,630), Jharkhand (2,435), and Tamil Nadu (2,686). Vivek Kumar said all police stations in Ernakulam Rural district have a registration facility.

