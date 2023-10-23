Decomposed body of man recovered in Kerala's Kalamboor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have recovered a decomposed body of a man from the compound of a house in Kalamboor near Piravom. The body was lying unnoticed on the 2-acre property of Vijayan, 68, for more than a month.

The police said the body was decayed and not in a condition to ascertain the identity of the person. The body was first spotted by one of Vijayan’s family members.

“It was lying more than 60m away from the house. No one goes to that side of the compound because of the bushes. But a family member happened to walk through the area. The person sensed a foul smell, and subsequently, spotted the dead body,” the officer said.

However, police have ruled out the possibility of murder in the case. “We couldn’t find any evidence to suspect it as a murder. Since the body has decayed almost 90%, it is going to be tough to get any clue from it. The body has been shifted to the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

More details will be available only after receiving the autopsy report,” the officer added. Meanwhile, police also suspect that the body belongs to Vijayan’s brother, who went missing two months ago.

