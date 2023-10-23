Disturbing trend of sexual assault against migrant children in Ernakulam

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: Ernakulam district, home to nearly 10 lakh migrant workers, is witnessing a disturbing trend.

Incidents of sexual assault against the workers’ children are becoming frequent, with three cases being reported in as many months within the Ernakulam Rural police limits. The perpetrators in two of the cases were migrant workers, while in the third, it was a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

The first incident was reported on July 29. The body of a five-year-old girl child of migrant couple Neethikumari and Manjay Kumar Tiwari was found in Aluva. She was abducted from her rented house near Thayikattukara Garage railway gate by Ashfaq Alam from Assam, raped and then murdered.

Barely a month later, an eight-year-old daughter of a couple from Bihar was abducted while she was sleeping in her house near Edayappuram and assaulted sexually. The perpetrator was Christal Raj, alias Satheesh of Chenkal in Thiruvananthapuram. He tried to flee by jumping into the Periyar river, but was caught.

The most recent incident took place at a plywood company in Perumbavoor on Friday, where a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by 19-year-old Sajalal from Assam. He worked at the firm. Sajalal was arrested within hours.

Meanwhile, the number of criminal cases involving migrant workers in the state is also worryingly high. As many as 1,336 cases were registered in Kerala till August this year, compared to 1,348 in 2022 and 641 in 2021. This apart, 22 murder cases involving the workers were registered this year. The number of cases was 24 and 17 in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Thirty-five cases of crimes against women involving migrant workers were registered this year, compared to 78 each in 2022 and 2021. As many as 49 cases were registered against the workers under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act this year, compared to 83 in 2022 and 64 in 2021. Prompted by the numbers, the Kerala government decided to make police clearance certificates (PCCs) from respective home states mandatory for migrant workers for employment here. The PCC will serve as official proof that the person does not have a criminal history.

“There are nearly 1.2 lakh migrant workers within the Ernakulam Rural police limits alone. We are planning to check their background. It is the only way to track them,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named. Benoy Peter, executive director at Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, a nonprofit agency advocating for and promoting the social inclusion of migrants in India, said lack of affordable housing was a major contributor for crimes involving migrant workers.

“Affordable houses should be made available for the workers to rent. Most of them live with their families here in pathetic conditions. They cannot afford a normal house on their monthly budget. So, children are forced to live in unimaginable situations,” he said. Benoy termed the PCC requirement a violation of freedom of speech and expression (Article 19) of the migrant workers.

However, police have emphasised on the importance of keeping close watch on the whereabouts of the workers. “We need to have comprehensive data on all individuals, and to this end, we are collecting personal information and planning background checks. The proactive approach is considered essential, given the recent rise in cases. To address growing concerns, we have initiated awareness programmes,” said District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. He said the rise in number of cases indicated police were taking more action.

