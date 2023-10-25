28th Asian Mountain Bike Championship: Cycledelic high

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bike enthusiasts from across Asia have been flocking to Ponmudi hills, the scenic, hilly tourist spot in Kerala, which is playing host to the 28th Asian Mountain Bike Championship. This is the first time that India is hosting the event, and the excitement is palpable.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said the event will place Kerala on the international sporting map. Reinforcing the government’s commitment to make it the most organised competition in the race’s history, the minister also said, “The event will be an impetus to tourism.”

Around 250 riders from 20 teams from Asia, including China, Pakistan, Japan, and South Korea, are competing in the event, which kicks off on October 26. The practice sessions for the race began on October 19. The rider from each team will be selected on the basis of this trials. The top rider from the elite category in the championship will get direct qualification for the Paris Olympics.

India has fielded a 31-member contingent for the event. Kiran Kumar Raju of Karnataka and Poonam Rana from Patiala are the trainers. Apart from the senior competitions, the 14th Junior Asian Championship will also be held. Besides this, there’s an elite national commissaire (referee) course for mountain bike races. This is the first time the country is holding this course.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday will officially inaugurate the race, which is part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence. The premium adventure event will conclude on Sunday.



