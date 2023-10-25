Advanced measures need to be taken to prevent waterlogging in Kochi, says expert

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Bad experiences of the past few years have left Kochiites dreading continuous rainfall, thanks to the resulting waterlogging that derails their life.

Though cleaning of canals and Operation Breakthrough are progressing, residents have had no relief from the flooding. Areas like MG Road, Ernakulam South railway station, KSRTC bus stand, Panampilly Nagar, and Kadavanthra lie below sea level and are under constant threat of flooding, particularly during high tides and rainy season.

“To address this, we have to take inspiration from countries like the Netherlands which have successful flood control measures, and implement a modern sluice gate mechanism and related infrastructure enhancements,” opined Solomon Thomas, an environmentalist and expert in the field of water treatment plants.

In Kochi, unscientific construction of drains, encroachment, and heavy rain, complemented by high tides, lead to waterlogging. Around 61% places in Ernakulam district lie below sea level.

A starting point, said Solomon, would be the Perandoor-Thevara canal. Its slope, spanning approximately 5km-8km has to be corrected, as it’s essential to ensure efficient water drainage from areas located above and low-lying regions.

The canal’s depth has come down from 2-5m deep, to less than 2m. During low tide water flows towards the sea. When high tides approaches, the flow reverses.

“The sluice gate proposal recommends not only restoring the original depth of the canal but also widening its bell mouth. We suggest constructing a concrete tank near its mouth, connected to a non-return gate valve or sluice gate equipped with shutters and an automatic pumping system,” Solomon said.

“This will allow monitoring of the tide levels and water flow, allowing for precise control of sluice gate. During high tide, the system will pump excess water into the sea, preventing seawater intrusion. During low tide, the sluice gate will automatically open, facilitating the drainage of excess water into the backwater,” he said.

A miniature and relatively old version of the sluice valve system, also known as ‘Petti and Parra’, exists near St Teresa’s College. “However, we need an advanced one with automatic sensory system at Perandoor and other canals,” Solomon said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board has set December 31 as the deadline for commercial establishments and residential apartments to treat and dispose of waste/sewage water as per regulations by installing proper sewage treatment plants. Its enforcement will result in cleaner canals, Solomon said, adding, “This will significantly reduce the risk of biological contamination and formation of hydrogen sulphide, which smells foul and turns the water black.”

