Cochin Art Fair: Colours of the soul

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The eighth edition of the Cochin Art Fair is currently underway at Durbar Hall Art Centre. The exhibition curated by artist O Sundar portrays works by contemporary artists.

Artworks by K S Dilip, Bose Krishnamachari, George Martin, Rekharodvitya, Jalajamol, Babu C Raman, Bijoi Chaudhary, Rajan Sripad Fulari, Babitha Rajeev, Roli Mukherjee, Nimmi Melvin, Ratheesh Kumar K S, Babitha Rajiv and others adorn the walls. This time budding artists have also showcased their diverse narratives in the exhibition titled ‘Sea & Soul’.

The show features around 200 works by 63 artists. Each has captured the essence of the evolving art scene through paintings, graphic prints, sculptures, and more. According to artist O Sundar, presenting in the four galleries of Durbar Hall is quite special.

The art fair which began on October 19 will continue till November 1. According to artist Dilip, the show has played a vital role in bringing women artists to the forefront of the art scene.

