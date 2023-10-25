Home Cities Kochi

Kerala: Five-year-old injured in stray dog attack while playing at Malayattoor 

Joseph who was admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly was discharged by evening. However, he has to undergo a plastic surgery in the coming days.

Published: 25th October 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A five-year-old boy was seriously injured after being bitten by a stray dog in front of his house at Malayattoor on Tuesday. The injured is Joseph, son of Shebin John. 

“The incident happened when the child was playing alone in front of his house at around 11am. A stray dog suddenly charged at the child. Though Joseph ran towards his house, he fell on the ground and the dog bit his cheek. Hearing the noise, Joseph’s mother came out of the house to find the boy being bitten by the dog. She chased the dog away and rushed the boy to the hospital,” said Xavier Vadakkumcherry, counsellor of Malayatoor-Neelawaram grama panchayat.

Joseph who was admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly was discharged by evening. However, he has to undergo a plastic surgery in the coming days. “The dog ripped the skin on his cheek. The boy was given an injection and would be given four more in the coming days. He will have to undergo a plastic surgery soon,” Xavier said.

Wilson Koyikkara, president of Malayattoor-Neeleswaram grama panchayat, said stray dogs have become a menace for residents near Malayattoor hill, which is also a pilgrim centre. Though the panchayat has set aside a fund for the ABC programme, it should be implemented by the block panchayat. “At the downside of the hill, these dogs thrive on food given by small eateries.

There are a considerable number of street dogs in that area. We have set aside Rs 4 lakh for the rehabilitation of stray dogs and the ABC programme. The fund has to be given to block panchayat for implementation. However, the fund takeover procedure is still pending,” Wilson said.

