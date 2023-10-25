Kerala to project its ayurveda prowess at two-day summit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fifth edition of Global Ayurveda Summit and 10th edition of Kerala Health Tourism, which will be held at Adlux International Convention Centre, Angamaly, on Thursday and Friday, will showcase the state’s prowess in the Indian alternative medicine system, besides making it the preferred destination for medical value tourism.

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and supported by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, and Government of Kerala, the concurrent events aim to position Kerala as the most-preferred destination for ‘Medical Value Tourism,” officials said.

From a market size of $3 billion in 2010-11, the Indian Ayurveda market has grown to $24 billion in 2022-23, said Dr P M Varier, convenor, CII Kerala Ayurveda panel, and chief physician & managing trustee of Arya Vaidyasala, Kottakkal.

“Global Ayurveda Summit serves as a testament to the remarkable journey of ayurveda, an ancient healing system that has excelled over time and borders to become a global phenomenon. At this pivotal juncture, the Global Ayurveda Summit will create a unique platform for the stakeholders to brainstorm on the countless possibilities for the future of ayurveda,” said Dr S Sajikumar, past chairman, CII Kerala, and managing director, Dhathri Ayurveda.

The summit this year focuses on the theme, ‘Mainstreaming Ayurveda through Branding, Research, AI & Startups’.

As regards Kerala Health Tourism, the officials said the state has established itself as a popular destination for healthcare tourism due to its high-quality medical facilities, highly skilled medical professionals, cost-effective healthcare, and tourism and hospitality infrastructure providing a holistic experience.

