Mumbai Lit Fest begins with a bang

On the first day, Salman Rushdie will be present for a session titled Empires of the Imagination with Tishani Doshi, on the topic of a novel look at history.

KOCHI: The 14th edition of Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Lit Fest will return this year with a spectacular line-up of international and national writers. During the pandemic, the festival managed to engage a dedicated online audience. Due to the overwhelming response, this year, the literary event will be organised in a dual format both online (October 25-26) and on-ground (October 27-29). 

On the first day, Salman Rushdie will be present for a session titled Empires of the Imagination with Tishani Doshi, on the topic of a novel look at history. Writer and filmmaker Cheuk Kwan will attend the next session titled A Wok Around the World.

He will speak about the global popularity of Chinese food. The day will end with a session titled Dividing Line by Ukrainian writer Andrey Kurkov. In a conversation with Nader Fekri, he will speak about War and the Imagination. The speakers will take part in a host of conversations, workshops, panel discussions, straight talks, and more. With over 80 sessions, the lit fest promises to be an enriching experience.  

