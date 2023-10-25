Unholy sand mafia-cops nexus turns fresh challenge for Ernakulam rural police

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police, already grappling with a surge in murder, rape, and narcotic cases, is now confronted with the challenge of addressing the disconcerting nexus between law enforcement officials and sand mafias. In a distressing turn of events, 23 police personnel have come under scrutiny for allegedly aiding and abetting unlawful activities conducted by gangs involved in the illegal extraction of river sand and soil within the district.

This disconcerting predicament isn’t limited to a few isolated incidents within specific police stations. In recent developments, personnel from various stations, including Muvattupuzha, Kurupppampady, Angamaly, Aluva SP office, Peruvamboor, Ayyampuzha, Kodanad, Kunnathunadu, and Kalamassery District Headquarters, are all under internal investigation for their purported connections to the sand mafia operating within the district. In response, the Ernakulam Rural Police Chief, Vivek Kumar, has suspended eight officers and transferred ten others for their alleged involvement with individuals associated with the illicit river sand and soil supply business.

A police official familiar with the matter revealed, “Several incidents of sand-carrying trucks being intercepted at Perumbavoor brought this issue to light. Subsequent investigations exposed the deep-rooted association between those involved in illegal sand extraction and some police personnel. It is suspected that these officers were accepting illicit payments to turn a blind eye to illegal activities, allowing the smooth passage of sand-carrying trucks.”

Upon receiving this information, Vivek Kumar initiated a thorough investigation into these claims. The implicated officers were placed under surveillance, with their call data records (CDRs) scrutinized for any evidence of their association with the sand business operators.

According to Vivek Kumar, strict action has been taken against people who have connections with the sand mafia. “Currently, some of the police officials have been suspended, while others have been transferred. We have initiated an internal inquiry into these individuals. Based on the findings of this investigation, appropriate action will be taken. Our primary objective is to eliminate any association between the police and the sand mafia. We will closely monitor the activities of any officers under suspicion to prevent them from engaging in illegal acts,” he said.

Curiously, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, responsible for probing such corrupt practices, has yet to commence an investigation into the implicated officers facing disciplinary action. Officials from the bureau acknowledged that they had learned about the alleged links between the police and the sand mafia through media reports and the subsequent actions taken by the Ernakulam Rural Police. They assured the public that they would gather relevant information to launch a comprehensive probe into the matter.

This alarming trend isn’t the first instance of such misconduct. Earlier this year, in January, a sub-inspector from the Ayyampuzha police station was caught on camera accepting a bribe of Rs 500 from individuals involved in illegal sand mining. The footage captured the officer receiving the sum in exchange for facilitating the clearance of two loads of sand.

