22-year-old loses life as two inebriated customs officers ram car into bike in Willingdon Island

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth lost his life after he was hit by a car driven by two intoxicated customs officers in Willingdon Island on Wednesday morning. The victim, Vinay Mathew Abraham, 22, hailing from Tiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, was employed as a front officer at the Trident Hotel.

Pankaj Kumar Verma, 33, inspector, behind the wheel, and Anthareeksh Daga, 28, stenographer, were arrested subsequent to a medical examination conducted at Ernakulam General Hospital which indicated that both officials were driving under the influence of alcohol. The accident occurred on Indira Gandhi Road.

Vinay, who had joined the hotel after completing his hotel management studies about one and a half years ago, was on his way home near Thoppumpady on his motorcycle when the accident happened around 2:20 am. The customs officials were driving to their office at the port on Willingdon Island after dinner. The car, travelling at a high speed and on the wrong side of the road, collided with Vinay’s motorcycle, resulting in a fatal impact.

“In the collision, Vinay’s head crashed into the windshield, and the car dragged him for nearly 30 m. The motorcycle was almost completely destroyed,” said the police.

Despite efforts by local residents and the police to rush him to hospital, Vinay was declared ‘brought dead’.

“The CCTV footage revealed that the car was being driven at a significantly high speed. Despite the road being wide, the duo chose to drive on the wrong side. This is undoubtedly a case of reckless and negligent driving,” said DCP S Sashidharan.

Accused try to escape

The police reported that the two accused attempted to flee the scene after the incident. “Upon our arrival, we found the duo walking towards the port with bloodstains on their clothes. Subsequently, we interrogated them, and within a few minutes, they disclosed the details of the accident,” said another officer from the harbour police station, where the case is registered.

The accident has left the family in deep shock as they grapple with the loss of their beloved son. “He was a very affectionate and caring individual. The two individuals should face the maximum punishment as per the law,” said Babu, Vinay’s neighbour, who came to Kochi to receive the victim’s body along with other family members.

The police have pressed non-bailable charges against the duo under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 107, 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and MV Acts 185 and 188. The accused will be produced before the court on Thursday.

