Comics: Kapish to Kaisen 

KOCHI: The first comic strip took shape in 1827 when Rodolphe Topffer, a Swiss teacher, created small drawings with brief text underneath to entertain his pupils. Though his work, Histoire de Mr Vieux Bois, was translated into several languages, comics only became a popular medium after the US adapted it in the form of newspaper strips in the 20th century. Windsor Mckay’s Little Nemo In Slumberland, The Katzenjammer Kids, Dick Tracy, and The Yellow Kid are some examples. At the same time, classics like Tintin and Spirou emerged from France and Belgium, respectively. In any case, the golden age of comic books began with the advent of superheroes.

Superman made his appearance first, followed by a slew of other justice-seekers — Batman, Wonder Woman, Captain America and so on. Their popularity rose so much that they were also symbolic elements in World War 2. Comic covers often depicted heroes beating up Hilter. In the 50s, when DC introduced The Flash, creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby of Marvel Comics unfurled Spiderman, which slung its way to global fame.

Kerala too was never shy of embracing comics. “I started reading comics at the age of 6 while I was at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh,” says Vineeth Abraham, who has a collection of over 10,000 comic books in his house in Irinjalakuda. He is also a part of Indy Comics Commune, a group of comic enthusiasts and creators from Kerala that meets regularly. The 60-year-old’s first possessions include Gold Key Comics from the US, which had characters like Bugs Bunny, Donald Duck, and Tarzan, and Indrajal Comics, which featured The Phantom, Mandrake the Magician.

“Since my father was in the Army, we kept moving. But I made sure to carry my comic collection wherever I went. But one of my classmates took the entire bunch to read and never returned them. This broke my heart, and my parents stopped getting me comics. Later, when I moved to Delhi for a job at the age of 25, the second-hand shops here rekindled my love for comics. Even classics were sold for `1 here,” recalls Vineeth, who has copies of Phantom signed by the artist Sy Barry.

According to Vineeth, the readership of comic books has seen a slight increase among youngsters. “This is in part due to the superhero movies. These days, comics are not just about superheroes. They are comics for every age group and covering all genres. The Pulitzer-winner Maus by Art Spiegleman, Alan Moore’s Watchman, Neil Gaiman’s Coraline and Craig Thompson Blankets are all bestsellers.” To people who still view comics as children’s reads, Vineet says, “It’s their loss!”

Dan Koshy George too seconds Vineeth’s theory that movies have helped comics become mainstream. “It has encouraged many to grab the physical copies. But it remains a costly hobby. This is why many access comics online, like me. Though the readership has increased, it has come at the expense of local indie comics. As a result, no new characters are evolving in India,” says the 22-year-old.

That’s not to say that Indian comics are not without their own fan base. Desi banners like Baalak, Chandamama, Indrajal Comics, Amar Chitra Katha, , Tinkle Magazine are very much alive and kicking. Malayalam comic characters, too, were a rave once.

Though advocate Narayan Radhakrishnan was first introduced to the world of comics by way of Asterix and Tintin, he soon found himself in possession of several regional language copies. “Our literature isn’t just about eminent authors like Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai or M T Vasudevan Nair. Comics, too, have played an integral part, especially in establishing a reading culture among the children. Our literary heritage also consists of Dingan, Mayavi, Kapish and such characters,” says Narayan. The Thiruvananthapuram native has been actively collecting regional comics to retain its cultural legacy. “Kerala has a dearth of fresh content. If Minnal Murali comes in a comic format, there will be a boom in readership,” he adds.

Reading for the artwork

Amrutha Vijaykumar, a former graduate of NIFT, found that she could communicate her ideas in a better way through the comic strip format. “I discovered this during a storytelling project. This prompted me to explore works like Batman: The Killing Joke, Star Wars, etc. The composition, colour, and intricate detailing lured me to the medium. Since grabbing physical copies is a costly affair, I download free PDFs online,” says the 25-year-old. Vypeen native Padmasree Murali, too, finds the visual aspect of the comics alluring. “I’m not an avid reader. Works like Persepolis and Hilda are what I find attractive, not superhero style,” she says.

Manga mania

Aside from comic books, there has been a rise in the popularity of manga (Japanese graphic novels), especially among youngsters. Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Naruto, Demon Slayer, Berserk, Chainsaw Man and other manga works have been finding a place on the bookshelves of many youngsters. Since Japanese mangas are read from right to left, it takes time for a new reader to adapt to the style. Sahil S, the founder of the anime community Shinigami Studios, says this popularity began post-Covid. “Though Manga and Anime were popular globally, the contents became an everyday conversation among Malayalis in the last couple of years,” says the 24-year-old.

Unlike American comics, investing in manga isn’t a joke. “Only those who have a great affinity for the culture can invest in the purchase of the books, as they are costly. Since they come in volumes, people have to get the orders correctly to understand the storyline. Though online versions are accessible, the graphic quality can’t be trusted, and it can ruin the reading experience,” says Sahil. Thiruvananthapuram native Ashni Anvar has been a fan of manga and anime for the last three years. “It all started with Naruto. One of my friends asked me to start watching anime, and I got hooked. Later, I found out about manga. Soon, I got my hands on Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen,” says Ashni, a 23-year-old psychology student.

Indie Comix Fest

To give the works of indie comic artists more coverage, every year, a non-profit artist-run festival, ‘Indie Comix Festival,’ is held in different cities across India. This year, the fest is happening in Kochi on December 17. According to Sanid Asif Ali, one of the organisers, though the works of Kokaachi and Appuppen have piqued the interest of many, independent/self-published comics are still in their budding stage.

“Since not much content appears in Kerala, mainstream superheroes have more readership. However, if last year’s Comix Fest is any indicator, the tide is changing. Today, comics that outline Kerala mythology have many takers,” Sanid says. As a result, many publications have tried to recreate the already existing works and the adaptations. “DC books tried to bring out the literary works of eminent writers of Malayalam in comic format. Malay Publications sold out the comic adaptations of Amar Chitra Katha and Mahabharata. It had a huge demand due to nostalgic elements. However, fresh content is what people are looking for,” he adds. He points out that the independent comic scene can only be sustained if around 15 artists bring out a steady stream of works.

In the 50s, when DC introduced The Flash, creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby of Marvel Comics unfurled Spiderman, which slung its way to global fame. Kerala too was never shy of embracing comics. "I started reading comics at the age of 6 while I was at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh," says Vineeth Abraham, who has a collection of over 10,000 comic books in his house in Irinjalakuda. He is also a part of Indy Comics Commune, a group of comic enthusiasts and creators from Kerala that meets regularly. The 60-year-old's first possessions include Gold Key Comics from the US, which had characters like Bugs Bunny, Donald Duck, and Tarzan, and Indrajal Comics, which featured The Phantom, Mandrake the Magician. "Since my father was in the Army, we kept moving. But I made sure to carry my comic collection wherever I went. But one of my classmates took the entire bunch to read and never returned them. 