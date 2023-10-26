ICTT begins capacity expansion to compete with Vizhinjam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Vizhinjam deep sea port nearing completion, the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam in Kochi, operated by DP World, has begun capacity expansion to compete with the new port. The DP World, on Wednesday, announced the arrival of four new Electric Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) Cranes at its terminal.

The cranes arrived on the vessel MV Pietersgracht.

“The capacity expansion is in line with ICTT’s commitment to fulfil its expansion and sustainability plans in achieving its medium-term objective to be the most preferred gateway for South India and a leading transhipment terminal for India. The introduction of the e-RTGs also aligns with DP World’s overall sustainability target of achieving 28% Carbon dioxide reduction by 2030,” the DP World said in a release.

The arrival of the four new electric RTG cranes along with the expected arrival of two state-of-the-art ship-to-shore mega max cranes in December, would be an important milestone for DP World Cochin in its capacity enhancement as well as sustainability objectives.

“We have launched multiple new service lines this year and the arrival of our new E-RTG cranes will help us achieve quicker turnarounds for the trade,” said DP World Cochin CEO Praveen Thomas Joseph.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: With Vizhinjam deep sea port nearing completion, the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam in Kochi, operated by DP World, has begun capacity expansion to compete with the new port. The DP World, on Wednesday, announced the arrival of four new Electric Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) Cranes at its terminal. The cranes arrived on the vessel MV Pietersgracht. “The capacity expansion is in line with ICTT’s commitment to fulfil its expansion and sustainability plans in achieving its medium-term objective to be the most preferred gateway for South India and a leading transhipment terminal for India. The introduction of the e-RTGs also aligns with DP World’s overall sustainability target of achieving 28% Carbon dioxide reduction by 2030,” the DP World said in a release.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The arrival of the four new electric RTG cranes along with the expected arrival of two state-of-the-art ship-to-shore mega max cranes in December, would be an important milestone for DP World Cochin in its capacity enhancement as well as sustainability objectives. “We have launched multiple new service lines this year and the arrival of our new E-RTG cranes will help us achieve quicker turnarounds for the trade,” said DP World Cochin CEO Praveen Thomas Joseph. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp