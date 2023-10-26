Kerala: Guidelines on preparing shawarma still flouted

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been more than a year since the state government issued guidelines for preparing and serving shawarma, which includes a mandatory licence. However, the death of a 24-year-old man in Kochi on Wednesday from food poisoning, after supposedly consuming shawarma from a restaurant in Kakkanad, raises concerns that restaurants and eateries may not be strictly adhering to the much-touted regulations.

The norms came into effect in September last year, months after the death of a 16-year-old from reportedly eating spoiled shawarma in Kasaragod. Nearly 40 others, many of them students from a local school, were hospitalised from eating the same stock.

According to food safety experts, there are dangers associated with eating shawarma. Mayonnaise, which is consumed with shawarma, poses the biggest danger.

“Raw eggs are used to make mayonnaise, which leaves it prone to contamination. Consuming it after two or three hours of preparation can cause harm. The longer it is stored, the more likely it is to grow bacteria and lead to infection,” said Rani Chacko, assistant food commissioner.

“We have directed eateries to prepare mayonnaise only with pasteurised eggs or vegetable,” said Reghunatha Kurup, deputy commissioner of the department. “Also, if the chicken is not cooked well in hygienic surroundings, salmonella bacteria, which causes diarrheal infections, can multiply. It should be cooked for at least 20 to 30 minutes in high temperature,” said Rani.

The department is carrying out inspections to ensure safety, following frequent food poisoning incidents linked to shawarma, said Kurup. “Our department has issued directions that restaurants should follow while preparing and serving shawarma. Moreover, consumers should be careful,” he said.

Consumer education plays an important role. “People sometimes order the food in the evening and eat it only at night. It poses a threat to health,” said Kurup, adding the focus should be on safety rather than taste.

Hospital: Youth treated by multi-disciplinary team

Rahul Nair was brought to the emergency wing on October 22 in a state of cardiac arrest, said the release from Sunrise Hospital. “The patient had a history of fever and loose stools since October 19. He was revived and put on a ventilator, and was in severe shock. He was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team comprising an intensivist, cardiologist, neurologist, nephrologist and gastroenterologist,” it said.

How events unfolded

Oct 18: Rahul orders shawarma through an online delivery app

Oct 19: Complains of health issues

Oct 20: Consults doctor, returns home

Oct 22: Rahul’s health worsens, admitted to Sunrise Hospital

Oct 23: Family lodges complaint alleging food poisoning; police register case against restaurant owner, health wing of Thrikkakara municipality shuts down restaurant

Oct 24: Officials collect food samples, send them for testing

Oct 25: Rahul dies in hospital while under treatment

