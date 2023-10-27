Kerala police: Lathi & latent fear

Krishna P S By

KOCHI: About 70 per cent of police personnel in Kerala lack the knowledge to conduct proper criminal investigations, according to an informal assessment recently submitted to the state police chief. Compiled by former sub-inspector K K Velayudhan, the report paints a concerning picture, highlighting that the shortcomings are eroding the trust people have in the police.

More worrying is the fear factor that has crept into the force. At least three officers who spoke to TNIE revealed that field officers are often afraid to take on miscreants, especially those suspected to be under the influence of new-gen narcotics. One cannot blame them. Take the case of Marine Drive walkway in Kochi, which has been in the news for the rising drug menace. On normal days, only two personnel are deployed to man the 3 km-long stretch.

One of the officers on duty openly expresses his fear of carrying out his duties, when encountering antisocial activities. “We don’t know what weapons they might be carrying, or what state of mind they are in,” he says. “What can two unarmed police personnel do if a gang reacts violently to the uniform? It’s best to avoid eye contact for safety. We, too, are humans.”

Recently, in Thiruvananthapuram, two SIs were stabbed while trying to arrest a murder suspect.The ineffectiveness — or helplessness — of the police was evident in the tragic case of Dr Vandana Das, a 25-year-old house surgeon at a taluk hospital in Kollam who was murdered by a patient brought to the hospital by two police officers. According to reports, the patient initially attempted to attack a relative standing with the officers. He used scissors to assault three police personnel before turning to Dr Vandana.

A civil police officer, who requests anonymity, says policemen taking on hardcore criminals with ease is something one gets to see only in films. “It’s a different situation on the ground. I recently was part of a team that was called to nab a violent gang creating nuisance at a popular public spot in Kochi,” he says.

“All of them were high on MDMA. My fellow officers were scared. To be honest, I, too, was. Eventually, I used pepper spray to tackle the thugs. The pepper spray is not issued officially; I bought it from a shop for self-defence. All we have is the lathi. There were talks of introducing tasers; the Gujarat police got them two years ago. I don’t think it will happen here though.”

Where does the ‘fear factor’ within the police force stem from?

Retired Superintendent of Police R K Jayaraj agrees that the police force is in a deteriorating state. “There are two main reasons. One is the restructuring that occurred within the force. Five years ago, the decision was made to promote personnel without requiring them to take any tests. This means promotions occur solely based on grade, leading to a lack of knowledge of laws and other intricacies. This significantly impacts the quality of their work,” he explains.

The second reason, he points out, is the shift in priorities towards petty cases. This means lower availability of officers at a scene of violence. This, in turn, means lower confidence.“Usually, every morning, the superior officers hold a conference call with every station, and sets targets. The focus is on handling numerous petty cases and suo motu cases, such as drunk driving and helmet checks. This is happening while police stations are understaffed, stretched,” he adds.

A sub-inspector, who retired this year, points to “inadequate training” as another issue. “Police have historically had to contend with political interference and punitive transfers. But now, lack of training, the daily target system, and a disjointed chain of command also affect field officers.”

Despite an increase in the number of officers above the rank of inspector, there is a shortage of personnel working in the field, such as civil police officers, previously known as constables.“As the nature of crime changes, there should be appropriate training. How can an officer confidently de-escalate situations and apprehend volatile criminals without proper training and gear?” asks another officer.

Jayaraj explains that every officer, regardless of gender, receives the same training for nine months before joining active duty. However, practical experience is crucial for learning, be it investigation techniques or de-escalating situations.“But the changing priorities mean that no one is receiving real-life training; everyone is preoccupied with minor cases and paperwork,” the retired officer rues.

He refers to the current police force as a “crowd in uniform”. He believes that this crowd, when deployed in society, creates an unhealthy scenario. “This lack of effective training and proper direction might be one of the reasons behind incidents of moral policing by the police,” he adds.“People’s trust and confidence in the police erode if officers fail to conduct proper investigations and meaningful work due to pressures and constraints.”

Like several other officers, Jayaraj, too, stresses there is no need for “excessive force” to de-escalate situations, prevent crimes, and apprehend criminals. Efficient training and judicious deployment of personnel can be more effective than weapons, he opines.One officer raises concerns about female officers within the force. “If men are scared, imagine their plight. The lack of training and the opportunity to shadow senior officers in fieldwork, handling tense situations, and even the basics of handling evidence affect everyone,” he explains.

The unanimous solution, as they see it, involves addressing the staff shortage and implementing a clear separation of criminal, and law and order duties, as directed by the Supreme Court.“Almost every other state has separate personnel for crime, and law and order. However, Kerala has claimed in court that this bifurcation is in process. This has been the situation for at least a decade. Until it’s actually implemented, a few officers on the ground at a station are forced to handle every cases, resulting in subpar policing,” officer.

Currently, when a distress call is received, three personnel are deployed. “We call them two-and-a-half police,” quips an officer. “They feel powerless when dealing with criminals or even ordinary individuals under the influence of drugs.”

‘We can explore gear like net guns’

Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner Nagaraju C H, who was previously in charge of Kochi city, notes that crimes are increasingly becoming violent. “Even minor road accidents are escalating into road rage incidents,” he says. “Batons are just a tool, nearly useless in dangerous situations. Nevertheless, a taser could escalate the situation further. Yes, we can explore other equipment such as taser-like guns that release a net to contain a violent criminal. This way, we wouldn’t need hand-to-hand combat. Such a tool would be beneficial when dealing with, for instance, drug gangs that use canines to attack the police or individuals wielding lethal weapons.”

R K Jayaraj, retired SP

Every field-level officer is overworking. They have night duty once every three days, required to meet daily targets, investigate crime and also manage routine station matters. Along with that, they are sent on special deputation during political agitations and events such as the Sabarimala season. Not many gets the opportunity to take leaves. This affects their quality of work. Lack of sleep affects their confidence and concentration on the field. It also could be why some of them are not as empathetic as expected while women and children approach them to file violent crimes. Now, as Sabarimala season is approaching, every station will have only 1/4 th of the strength. It is high time for a systematic change.

‘Provide martial arts training’ J Sandhya, lawyer

It is true that the nature of crimes have changed. And it is true that police find it more dangerous to be proactive. The nine-month training that one gets before joining the force is inadequate. They need more training, not just about law, but also in physical fitness, martial arts, etc. There should be a systematic change. Right now, police officers work well beyond eight hours a day, often without leaves. So, how can we insist on physical fitness like that in the Army? Addressing these aspects will help the situation.

One of the officers on duty openly expresses his fear of carrying out his duties, when encountering antisocial activities. "We don't know what weapons they might be carrying, or what state of mind they are in," he says. "What can two unarmed police personnel do if a gang reacts violently to the uniform? It's best to avoid eye contact for safety. We, too, are humans." Recently, in Thiruvananthapuram, two SIs were stabbed while trying to arrest a murder suspect.The ineffectiveness — or helplessness — of the police was evident in the tragic case of Dr Vandana Das, a 25-year-old house surgeon at a taluk hospital in Kollam who was murdered by a patient brought to the hospital by two police officers. According to reports, the patient initially attempted to attack a relative standing with the officers. He used scissors to assault three police personnel before turning to Dr Vandana. 