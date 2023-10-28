Home Cities Kochi

Charges against Kochi restaurant to be altered

Le Hayat Restaurant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara police are awaiting the autopsy report of 24-year-old Rahul D Nair, who died of food poisoning on Wednesday, to invoke serious charges against the Kochi restaurant from where he had ordered food online. At present, the police have charged Le Hayath, the restaurant at Mavelipuram in Kakkanad, under Sections 284 (using a poisonous substance to endanger human life) and 308 (attempting to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC.

The case was registered on October 23 when the Pala native was hospitalised. His autopsy was held at the Ernakulam Medical College on Thursday “We will alter the charges as the victim has passed away.

Once the autopsy confirms that the death occurred due to food poisoning, we will charge the restaurant under IPC Section 304 for culpable homicide,” said Thrikkakara SHO R Shabu.

