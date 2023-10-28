Cusat decision restricting outside vehicles draws flak from Kochi residents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Cusat Syndicate deciding to impose restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic within its campus, the residents of the areas surrounding the university have voiced their angst. The university syndicate has decided to allow only vehicles belonging to the staff and students of the university to enter the campus. A varsity source said the restrictions will come into place on November 1. It has also been decided to construct a compound wall, which had been a long-pending project, around the campus.

“But the decision has come as a big blow to the people residing close to the university campus,” said M J Joseph, a resident of Alfia Nagar. According to him, the university has decided not to allow vehicles from the Payyappilly Junction and the Open Air auditorium.

“The distance from the campus to the main road is just 1.5km. But once that road becomes off limits, the residents will have to take a roundabout route measuring 2km,” said Joseph.

According to another resident, the residents will be forced to use the road along the outside of the compound wall of the university.

“But the road is narrow! It should be noted that for a campus that advocates carbon footprint reduction, the very action to restrict vehicular movement through its campus and forcing people to take a route that adds another kilometre to their journey proves otherwise,” said the resident.

Flooding in residential areas

Another issue that was highlighted by the residents was the overflowing of the small canal near the area. “The campus is located on higher grounds and it has a huge catchment area. So when it rains, complete water from the campus rushes the canal which has a very low holding capacity,” said Joseph. The result is the flooding of the residences located around the campus.

