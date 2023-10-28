Mayonnaise might have led to food poisoning death in Kochi: Health officials

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Is mayonnaise the villain in the food poisoning case in Kochi where a 24-year-old Pala native died early this week?

The health authorities suspect mayonnaise maybe the cause going by the evidence collected from the six people who sought treatment at hospitals in and around Kakkanad after having food from Le Hayat Hotel in Mavelipuram.

The inspection followed the death of Rahul D Nair on Wednesday. “We suspect mayonnaise to be the problem. According to the information we received from a few people who consumed the food, those who did not eat mayonnaise did not show any symptoms of food poison.

Our primary assumption is that the problem was with the mayonnaise served at the hotel. But it is not confirmed. Also, those who had Al-faham too have reported health issues,” said the official, adding that the samples were sent for tests.

Earlier, it was believed that shawarma was the cause of food poisoning. Though mayonnaise is mixed in shawarma, customers can choose not to use sauce, said Azeez of Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHRA).

Meanwhile, an official with the food safety department said that the inquiry is going on. “We have contacted the people who consumed food from the outlet, and documented their statements.

An investigation is under way. From the details we have received, we are currently unable to comment on the cause,” said the official. “We did not get a sample of any of the food item from the hotel. So, we collected samples of water and some ingredients. The results have not come,” added the official.

The condition of those who have been hospitalised is stable, and the health department is following up on the patients. After eating at the hotel on October 19, these six individuals sought treatment at several nearby hospitals with symptoms of food poison. Their health condition is stable.

