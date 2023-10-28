Police toil for 10 days, check 130 CCTV cameras to catch molester in Kerala

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: A vague description and grainy footage was all the Harbour police had when they began the probe into a molestation case. However, after toiling for 10 days, scouring footage from 130 CCTV cameras, the officers zeroed in on the culprit: 50-year-old Varghese K S from Thoppumpady. The crime took place around 5:20 am on October 13. The 15-year-old girl was cycling with her sister when she was molested by a middle-aged near the Old Harbour Bridge.

Based on the mother’s complaint, the Harbour police began a probe. However, the only lead the traumatised girl could provide the police was that the molester, a middle-aged man, was wearing a red t-shirt and riding a black motorcycle.

The CCTV images of Varghese travelling on his bike

The police checked CCTV visuals from the spot. The images were grainy. Neither the accused nor the bike’s number plate was visible.

“As per the girl’s complaint, the molester wore a red t-shirt and fled towards Thevara from Old Harbour Bridge after committing the crime. Since there were no CCTV cameras nearby, our investigation hit a roadblock right at the start,” said Harbour SHO Sing CR.

He formed a six-member probe team comprising SI Suresh, ASI Ullas B, SCPOs Dhanesh, Suneesh, and CPOs Dinosh and Sanal Kumar. The team decided to check footage from CCTV cameras within a 1-kilometre radius to trace the suspect’s movement.

“We examined footage from the Thevara direction, but couldn’t find any trace of him. However, we made a breakthrough when we identified a motorist almost identical to the suspect, in footage from the camera installed adjacent to Kannangattu bridge,” Sing said. The police still could not map the molester’s route as he took narrow paths to avoid the cameras.

However, they were able to identify some distinctive features of the motorcycle: A non-functional brake light, no right mirror, and a broken indicator. “We deduced he was trying to evade the cameras. We even considered the possibility that he may change his shirt midway to confuse us. However, armed with information about the bike, we expanded the investigation to other areas,” said ASI Ullas. In all, the police analysed footage from 130 CCTV cameras on all the routes leading to Thoppumpady Bridge. The police were briefly misled after they spotted another man wearing a red t-shirt near Thoppumpady Bridge in one of the visuals.

They spent three days to locate the man, only to realise that he was 28 years old who could not ride a manual two-wheeler. “On the eighth day, our team, while going through footage from Agnes Convent Junction, spotted a man matching the suspect’s description. Footage from adjacent areas showed he had turned left into a street. We concluded that he may be living near the area,” said Ullas.

The police then began collecting details of individuals in the area who had been apprehended in similar cases earlier. “While talking to a resident, we came to know that a person named Varghese was caught for a similar offence in 2021. Interestingly, he wore a red t-shirt back then too,” Ullas said.

Finally, another resident identified the motorcycle from the CCTV footage. “We traced Varghese and took him into custody. We recovered the red t-shirt,” Sing said. Varghese was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and sent to judicial custody.

