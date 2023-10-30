Evacuation briefing prevents stampede and helps save lives at Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer meeting

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Before the prayer meeting starts, the Jehovah’s Witnesses make it a point to notify participants regarding the evacuation plan if any untoward incident happens inside the hall. This piece of information saved many lives and, more importantly, avoided stampedes following the blasts that took place inside the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery on Sunday morning.

Around 2,300 members of the Jehovah’s Witness community from different parts of the district had gathered at the convention centre to attend prayers. “The hall has six doors to exit apart from the main entrance. It is normal practice to inform the participants about the evacuation during our gathering if any untoward incident happens. This time, this information came in handy, as nobody panicked and used different exits. This helped in avoiding stampedes and resulted in fewer casualties,” said Melvin Joseph of Paravoor.

The blasts took place amid the prayer of the Jehovah’s Witnesses community, which believes in one God, not the Trinity. According to one of the participants, the first explosion occurred at 9:40 am followed by two more explosions in the next few minutes. “We were all standing for the prayer, and it must have been hardly five minutes since the prayer had begun, and the first explosion happened, followed by two more in the gap of a few minutes. By then, people panicked and rushed to exit doors, evacuating the hall,” said a participant who wished not to be named.

Hundreds of eyewitnesses outside the convention centre recounted the terrifying moments they experienced. “This is the first time such an incident has occurred against the Christian community in the country,” said a resident of Thrikkakara who had come to attend the prayer at the convention.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Before the prayer meeting starts, the Jehovah’s Witnesses make it a point to notify participants regarding the evacuation plan if any untoward incident happens inside the hall. This piece of information saved many lives and, more importantly, avoided stampedes following the blasts that took place inside the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery on Sunday morning. Around 2,300 members of the Jehovah’s Witness community from different parts of the district had gathered at the convention centre to attend prayers. “The hall has six doors to exit apart from the main entrance. It is normal practice to inform the participants about the evacuation during our gathering if any untoward incident happens. This time, this information came in handy, as nobody panicked and used different exits. This helped in avoiding stampedes and resulted in fewer casualties,” said Melvin Joseph of Paravoor. The blasts took place amid the prayer of the Jehovah’s Witnesses community, which believes in one God, not the Trinity. According to one of the participants, the first explosion occurred at 9:40 am followed by two more explosions in the next few minutes. “We were all standing for the prayer, and it must have been hardly five minutes since the prayer had begun, and the first explosion happened, followed by two more in the gap of a few minutes. By then, people panicked and rushed to exit doors, evacuating the hall,” said a participant who wished not to be named.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hundreds of eyewitnesses outside the convention centre recounted the terrifying moments they experienced. “This is the first time such an incident has occurred against the Christian community in the country,” said a resident of Thrikkakara who had come to attend the prayer at the convention. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp