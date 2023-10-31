Game for a walk on the waves?   

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi is set for an exciting splash with the upcoming launch of a floating bridge on the splendid shoreline of Kuzhupilly beach near Vypeen on Tuesday.

Crafted using high-density polyethylene (HDPE), this bridge promises to bring the joy of riding the waves to visitors, and boost tourism. Conceived by the tourism department, the bridge was built in 15 days at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

The bridge is 100m long and 3m wide, with safety barriers on both sides. “It can accommodate 50 people at a time. Built with imported material, the floating bridge is absolutely safe for people of all ages,” says Vince K, director of Float Adventures, which implemented the project.

“However, we have placed restrictions on children under five years, pregnant women, and individuals with heart conditions for safety reasons. There will be lifeguards on all sides of the bridge. A boat will also be stationed nearby for emergency assistance.”

Vince, who has been granted operation rights for three years, adds that his company has been involved in adventure sports, such as operating speed boats in Goa. “I was inspired to set up a floating bridge here after visiting the one in Beypore. So, I grabbed the opportunity when the tourism department called for bids,” he says.

Visitors can experience the waves on the bridge, which will be open to the public from Wednesday (930am to 6pm), at a cost of Rs 120 per head for 10 minutes. “We have had a large number of curious onlookers in the past few days. On Sunday, over 1,000 people came to see the bridge,” says Vince.



