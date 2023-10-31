GCDA lifts temporary night ban at Marine Drive, to enhance security

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) announced the lifting of the temporary ban on the Marine Drive walkway during a review meeting on Monday. An official from GCDA confirmed, “The walkway will now be open to the public 24/7, 365 days a year. However, certain restrictions, such as playing loud music and causing disturbances, especially late at night, will not be permitted.” The official emphasised the installation of a board to inform the public about these regulations.

The meeting was attended by Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, T K Ashraf (Chairman of the Health Standing Committee), councillors Mini Dileep and Manu Jacob, GCDA secretary Jayakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Jayakumar, representatives of Cochin Smart City Mission Limited, GCDA complex shop owners, tourist boat owners, residents of nearby flats, and other stakeholders.

“Street vending will not be allowed on the walkway under any circumstances. CSML and the police will ensure safety of the public from anti-social elements. More CCTV cameras will be installed at the stretch. The monitoring of the cameras will be done regularly and strictly by the police,” said Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar. “It was also decided that round-the-clock checking would be ensured by the police,” he added.

The mayor announced the establishment of a WhatsApp group, comprising councillors and flat owners’ associations, to facilitate coordination. Furthermore, decisions were made to manage sewage waste from tourist boats at GCDA’s sewage treatment plant, increase the deployment of Kudumbashree workers and security guards at Marine Drive, and equip one of the public toilets with modern sanitary waste disposal facilities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) announced the lifting of the temporary ban on the Marine Drive walkway during a review meeting on Monday. An official from GCDA confirmed, “The walkway will now be open to the public 24/7, 365 days a year. However, certain restrictions, such as playing loud music and causing disturbances, especially late at night, will not be permitted.” The official emphasised the installation of a board to inform the public about these regulations. The meeting was attended by Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, T K Ashraf (Chairman of the Health Standing Committee), councillors Mini Dileep and Manu Jacob, GCDA secretary Jayakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Jayakumar, representatives of Cochin Smart City Mission Limited, GCDA complex shop owners, tourist boat owners, residents of nearby flats, and other stakeholders. “Street vending will not be allowed on the walkway under any circumstances. CSML and the police will ensure safety of the public from anti-social elements. More CCTV cameras will be installed at the stretch. The monitoring of the cameras will be done regularly and strictly by the police,” said Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar. “It was also decided that round-the-clock checking would be ensured by the police,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The mayor announced the establishment of a WhatsApp group, comprising councillors and flat owners’ associations, to facilitate coordination. Furthermore, decisions were made to manage sewage waste from tourist boats at GCDA’s sewage treatment plant, increase the deployment of Kudumbashree workers and security guards at Marine Drive, and equip one of the public toilets with modern sanitary waste disposal facilities. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp