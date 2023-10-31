Home Cities Kochi

HC upholds ban on film shooting near Sree Vadakkunnathan temple

The court also dismissed a film producer’s plea challenging the board’s decision to deny permission for film shooting using ‘helicam’ in the temple ground.

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court has upheld the Cochin Devaswom Board’s(CBD) ban on film shooting in the parking area of the ‘Kshethra Maidan’ (temple ground) at Sree Vadakkunnathan temple in Thrissur or on the roads leading to the temple. The court also dismissed a film producer’s plea challenging the board’s decision to deny permission for film shooting using ‘helicam’ in the temple ground.

A Division Bench, led by Justice Anil K Narendran, reasoned that granting permission for film shooting in the parking area or near the temple’s access roads would obstruct or regulate the movement of devotees. This might be done by members of the production unit or even by security personnel hired by the production units on film shooting sites. Consequently, the CBD cannot authorise such activities in the temple ground, the bench observed.

The court also noted that despite previous directions from the High Court, the CBD has struggled to maintain the maidan free of plastic and ensure that activities in the permitted areas of the temple ground do not disrupt the temple’s rituals. The court found no grounds to interfere with the devaswom commissioner’s rejection of the petitioner’s request.  

