'Ko Ahau The Vai' book review: In search of unknown pastures

KOCHI: Since time immemorial, humans have always been in search of the unknown – the Promised Land. A never-ending quest that leads to new life experiences!

Heading to undiscovered pastures to explore the unfamiliar, whether it’s entering new geographical realms or undergoing novel experiences, would undoubtedly be the most exciting reward for any book lover. Hawaki, the home of the Polynesians, in mythological terms, is one such promised land that ‘Ko Ahau The Vai’ introduces to readers.

In her Malayalam novel ‘Ko Ahau The Vai’ (which translates to ‘I am the Flowing Water’ in Maori), journalist Aparna Kurup unveils a world that remains relatively unexplored in Malayalam literature.

Set against the backdrop of the Malayali diaspora in New Zealand, the novel takes a quick journey through the lives set in motion by migration, its ensuing complexities, the myriad forms of subsequent cultural identities, racial discrimination, and much more, thus presenting a world that spans continents separated by inherent socio-cultural identities.

Delving into the daily lives of a select few characters seems familiar at first, but as the pages turn, subtle complexities surface to entice the reader’s curiosity. Even as the author explores the intrinsic facets of life in Kiwi-land while incorporating multiple layers of the current world order, from exodus to migration to terror to the pandemic, it ultimately boils down to telling the tale of the protagonist Rukma – her struggle for survival and existence, both as a woman and a human being. From this perspective, the novel can be termed a feminist interpretation of the life of the Malayali Diaspora among the Maori-Kiwis.

In many ways, the novel also sheds light on the history of the British invasion not only into the Indian subcontinent but into other nations, such as Fiji, as well. The fact that one is routinely asked to identify as either an Indian-Indian or a Fiji-Indian underscores the ambiguous identity crisis faced by many migrants to foreign lands.

Despite being her debut work, the author has not shied away from challenging the conventional structure of a novel, boldly indulging in an experimental format that has yet to gain traction in Malayalam. ‘Ko Ahau The Vai’ opens up pleasurable new vistas of the reading experience in Malayalam literature.

