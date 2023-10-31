Home Cities Kochi

Remember Brahmapuram dump site fire in Kerala's Kochi? Now a green plant awaits govt's green signal

Notably, the state government has chosen to abandon the 500-tonne capacity waste-to-energy plant, originally proposed in 2012.

Published: 31st October 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

File pic of Brahmapuram dumpyard

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: A bio-CNG waste treatment at Brahmapuram could soon become a reality, as BPCL has submitted a detailed project report for government approval. Sources say the project gained momentum after receiving cabinet approval, and work can commence once the government gives a go-ahead.

“We have submitted the DPR to the government. Once it is approved, we will proceed with the tendering process,” says a BPCL official, adding that the project would cost between Rs 75 and Rs 80 crore. The corporation will provide BPCL with the necessary land, water, and electricity to lay pipelines for establishing the plant. Once up, this facility will convert organic waste into compressed biogas, which will be sold through BPCL outlets.

Notably, the state government has chosen to abandon the 500-tonne capacity waste-to-energy plant, originally proposed in 2012. The corporation had recommended blacklisting Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd, responsible for biomining, capping, and setting up the waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram.

“The government has decided to scrap the waste-to-energy plant and instead establish BPCL’s bio-CNG waste treatment plant,” says Mayor M Anilkumar. “Additionally, a windrow compost plant will be set up.” 
Anilkumar adds that a biowaste treatment plant using black soldier flies will be set up within two months as an interim solution until the bio-CNG project starts functioning. operational within two months at Brahmapuram. 

Private firms Zigma Global Environ Solutions and Fabbco-Food Waste Management will establish pilot plants, each with a 25-tonne capacity. Further assignments will depend on the efficiency of these plants. 
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmapuram BPCL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp