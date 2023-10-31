Remember Brahmapuram dump site fire in Kerala's Kochi? Now a green plant awaits govt's green signal

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A bio-CNG waste treatment at Brahmapuram could soon become a reality, as BPCL has submitted a detailed project report for government approval. Sources say the project gained momentum after receiving cabinet approval, and work can commence once the government gives a go-ahead.

“We have submitted the DPR to the government. Once it is approved, we will proceed with the tendering process,” says a BPCL official, adding that the project would cost between Rs 75 and Rs 80 crore. The corporation will provide BPCL with the necessary land, water, and electricity to lay pipelines for establishing the plant. Once up, this facility will convert organic waste into compressed biogas, which will be sold through BPCL outlets.

Notably, the state government has chosen to abandon the 500-tonne capacity waste-to-energy plant, originally proposed in 2012. The corporation had recommended blacklisting Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd, responsible for biomining, capping, and setting up the waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram.

“The government has decided to scrap the waste-to-energy plant and instead establish BPCL’s bio-CNG waste treatment plant,” says Mayor M Anilkumar. “Additionally, a windrow compost plant will be set up.”

Anilkumar adds that a biowaste treatment plant using black soldier flies will be set up within two months as an interim solution until the bio-CNG project starts functioning. operational within two months at Brahmapuram.

Private firms Zigma Global Environ Solutions and Fabbco-Food Waste Management will establish pilot plants, each with a 25-tonne capacity. Further assignments will depend on the efficiency of these plants.



