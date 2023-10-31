Home Cities Kochi

Syro-Malabar Church calls Kalamassery blasts shocking

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The bomb blasts during the Jehovah’s Witnesses convention is both painful and shocking, said an official statement of Syro-Malabar Church on Sunday. The Church condemned the incident that left one person dead and 52 people injured. 

“The incident, which is hitherto unheard of in the state, is unfortunate. It is suspected that it is a deliberate attempt to destroy the secular character of Kerala. The Church shares the pain of the believers who have been subjected to violence. The Church demands the culprits be brought to justice through an honest probe,” said the spokesperson of the church.

