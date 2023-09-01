New apartment complex to end woes of 82 families of P&T Colony in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) chairman K Chandran Pillai has announced that residents of P&T Colony will soon be relocated to a newly-built apartment complex at Mundamveli. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh will inaugurate the building, constructed under LIFE Mission, on September 2 in the presence of Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

“P&T Colony residents are the most disadvantaged population in the city. We have constructed a building for all 83 families residing in the colony. The flats, each having two bedrooms, a living/dining room, kitchen and toilet will be allotted to all the families from September 2,” Pillai told reporters in Kochi. He said electricity and water connections will be provided to the flats and the residents will be relocated within two weeks.

The building has been constructed on a 70-cent plot owned by GCDA at Mundamveli in Rameshwaram village, by utilising funds provided by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), the state government and GCDA. The work began on October 2020 and was handled by the Thrissur District Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

Lauding the GCDA over the project’s completion, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said it was helpful for the corporation.

“Living conditions of the colony residents had been an issue. The project’s completion is the result of the coordination by various departments,” he said. Anilkumar also mentioned the contributions of the Kerala High Court, ministers, MPs and MLAs towards the project’s completion.

