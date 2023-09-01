SWTD’s solar cruise boats to pep up tourism scene in Ernakulam

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Water Transport Department’s (SWTD) fleet of ferries will soon be joined by two new solar-powered boats. The department has floated a tender for the boats that will be designed and built as a GRP catamaran solar-powered passenger ferry with passenger capacities of 80 and 100, respectively.

According to an SWTD official, the boats have to be built and handed over 12 months from the start of awarding the tender.

“The boats are being built for operation in the Alappuzha depot of the SWTD,” he said. At present, SWTD has tendered work orders for 18 solar boats. “All these boats are under construction. Only one solar-powered boat called Aditya, a 75-seater, is doing service in Ernakulam region,” he said.

The official said these 18 boats are being built to operate in the inland waterways. “These 18 boats have varying capacities and will be able to carry 30, 75, 80 and 100 passengers, respectively,” he added.

However, come September, Ernakulam will get a brand new solar-powered cruise boat. “The boat has been built solely for tourism purposes and will be stationed at Marine Drive,” said the official.

The boat, the launch date of which will be notified later, will operate to various tourist destinations in Ernakulam. “It has a capacity to carry 200 passengers and is fully air-conditioned with plush interiors to give that touristy feel. It has been planned for one round-trip service of 3 hours. The route also will be charted on a later date,” said the official.

Other feature of the cruise boat will be in-house food service.

“The SWTD has roped in the services of the Kudumbashree to provide food to the passengers during the tour,” said the official. As for the ticket rates, the SWTD is keeping the rates charged by the private tourist boats at Marine Drive as a pointer.

“The ticket prices are yet to be finalised. However, the prices won’t be as high as those charged by the private players. Say, if the private operators charge `150 for an hour, we might set the rate at `200 for three hours,” he added.

KOCHI: The State Water Transport Department’s (SWTD) fleet of ferries will soon be joined by two new solar-powered boats. The department has floated a tender for the boats that will be designed and built as a GRP catamaran solar-powered passenger ferry with passenger capacities of 80 and 100, respectively. According to an SWTD official, the boats have to be built and handed over 12 months from the start of awarding the tender. “The boats are being built for operation in the Alappuzha depot of the SWTD,” he said. At present, SWTD has tendered work orders for 18 solar boats. “All these boats are under construction. Only one solar-powered boat called Aditya, a 75-seater, is doing service in Ernakulam region,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The official said these 18 boats are being built to operate in the inland waterways. “These 18 boats have varying capacities and will be able to carry 30, 75, 80 and 100 passengers, respectively,” he added. However, come September, Ernakulam will get a brand new solar-powered cruise boat. “The boat has been built solely for tourism purposes and will be stationed at Marine Drive,” said the official. The boat, the launch date of which will be notified later, will operate to various tourist destinations in Ernakulam. “It has a capacity to carry 200 passengers and is fully air-conditioned with plush interiors to give that touristy feel. It has been planned for one round-trip service of 3 hours. The route also will be charted on a later date,” said the official. Other feature of the cruise boat will be in-house food service. “The SWTD has roped in the services of the Kudumbashree to provide food to the passengers during the tour,” said the official. As for the ticket rates, the SWTD is keeping the rates charged by the private tourist boats at Marine Drive as a pointer. “The ticket prices are yet to be finalised. However, the prices won’t be as high as those charged by the private players. Say, if the private operators charge `150 for an hour, we might set the rate at `200 for three hours,” he added.