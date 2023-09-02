Cocoland: Six off-beat food items you can make at home from coconut

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is renowned for its lush green landscapes, backwaters, and, of course, coconuts. Coconut trees with their fronds swaying in the wind are a common sight across the state, especially along the coast. And their presence has had a big impact on Kerala’s culture.

Perhaps what makes this affair ubiquitous in the eyes of the world is its cuisine — the infusion of coconuts in varied forms opens a portal to culinary possibility.Coconut water is a natural drink that can help keep you hydrated. It’s sweet and refreshing and can hydrate your body better than other liquids. You can enjoy coconut water by itself or use it as a base for making smoothies and fancy drinks.

Coconut milk is made by squeezing the juice out of the coconut’s grated flesh. It’s a creamy, non-dairy option that adds a rich and unique element to curries.When you toast grated coconut until it turns golden brown, it becomes a crunchy topping or ingredient in baking that gives a coco flavour. You can also use it to top salads, desserts and oatmeal.

Coconut oil is great for frying and sauteing because it can handle high heat without burning and gives a mild coconut scent to the food. Whether you’re cooking something savoury or sweet, coconuts can enhance the taste and texture, making them a must-have ingredient for creative chefs.

Besides cooking, coconut oil is also useful for beauty and skincare routines.Coconuts are like a hidden treasure in the kitchen, making dishes taste better and have a unique texture.In this article, TNIE presents a variety of recipes where coconuts are the star ingredient!

Coconut Fried Ada

Ingredients

Maida: 2 cup

Coconut (grated): 2 cup

Sugar: 4 tbsp

Oil: for frying

Method

Knead the maida with water and a pinch of salt. Mix grated coconut and sugar well with your hands. Take small portions of dough and fill it with coconut-sugar mix as fillings. Shape the dough as you need. Pour oil into a pan, and when hot, add the dough-filled mix. Fry until they are crispy. Serve with hot tea or coffee.

By Rafna Naseer, homemaker, Malappuram

Coconut Rice

Ingredients

White rice: 3 cups

Fenugreek seeds: 2 tbsp

Coconut (grated): 1 and half cup

Salt: As per need

Water: 6 cups

Shallot slices: 10 to 15

Method

Boil six cups of water in a pot. Add the washed rice, coconut gratings, shallots, fenugreek seeds, and salt as per need. Cook on a low flame till the water dries up. In a pressure cooker, put all the ingredients and cook for two whistles. Serve the rice along with chicken or beef curry.

Coconut sprouts and milk pudding

Ingredients

Coconut milk: 800ml

Coconut sprouts: 100gm

Fresh cream: 200ml

Sugar: 350gm

Agar agar: 80gm

Corn flour: 50gm

Method

In a pan, pour coconut milk, chopped coconut sprouts, fresh cream, and corn flour. Mix well till it boils. Keep it aside and let it cool. Add sugar to the cold mixture. In a bowl, pour 100ml boiled water and put agar agar (a plant-based gelatin derived from seaweed). Once it melts down completely in water, add the mix to the coconut pudding mix. Pour all the mix into a pudding bowl and refrigerate for an hour. Remove the mix from the bowl and serve.

By Michel J, executive sous chef, Vega at Hotel Dimora

Spicy Coconut Curry Ramen

Ingredients

Toasted sesame oil: 3 tbsp

Shiitakes mushrooms (torn): 100g

Garlic cloves

(grated): 4

Freshly grated ginger: 1 tbsp

Chicken broth or vegetable broth: 4 cups

Ground turmeric: ½ tsp

Brown sugar: ½ tsp

Soy sauce: 2 tbsp

Fish sauce: 1 tbsp

Chili paste or sambal: 1-2 tbsp

Mild red curry paste: 2 tbsp

Unsweetened coconut milk: 400g

Lime juice: 1 tbsp

Instant ramen noodles: 250g

Method

Heat 1 tbsp sesame oil in a large pot over medium flame. Add shiitakes, and cook until they start to brown. Sprinkle 1 tbsp sesame oil, season with salt and pepper, and cook until crispy. Remove from pot. Reduce the heat to low. Take 1 tbsp sesame oil, garlic, and ginger in a pan. Cook until fragrant. Deglaze the pot with chicken broth, and stir with a wooden spoon while scraping up the brown bits on the bottom of the pot. Bring to a boil. Add turmeric, brown sugar, soy sauce, and fish sauce. Stir in red curry paste and/or sambal. Add coconut milk and squeeze in lime juice. When the broth starts to boil, add the ramen noodles and cook for 2 minutes. Serve immediately with chilli oil, sesame seeds, spring onion and four boiled eggs (cooked for 7 minutes) as toppings.

Orange Coconut Chicken

Ingredients

Chicken -500 gm boneless

Orange juice -1/2 cup

Coconut cream / milk -1/2 cup

Garlic- 1 tbs sliced

Green chili-2

Red chili -2

Red chili powder -1/2 ts

Turmeric-1 tsp

Soya sauce - 1 tbs

Chili sauce -3 tbs

Salt to taste

For Orange glaze

Coconut oil -1 tbs

Chili flakes -2 tsp

Curry leaves -2 tbs

Orange juice -3 tbs

Method

Mix the chicken with coconut cream or milk , garlic, green chili , red chili, red chili powder, turmeric, soya sauce, chilly sauce , salt and orange juice. Add this mix to a pan and cook on medium heat.( Be sure the orange juice is sweet and tangy and not sour) To make the orange glaze, to a pan add coconut oil and temper chili flakes, curry leaves and add or orange juice. Pour this over the curry and serve.

Cup Barfi

Ingredients

Gram Flour-- 1 cup

Milk-- 1 cup

Sugar-- 2 cups

Melted ghee-- 1 cup

Grated coconut (can use desiccated coconut also)-- 1 cup

Cardamom powder--1/2 tsp

Method: Heat ghee in a pan and add gram flour. Roast on low flame for 4-5 mins. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix continuously on medium flame. After a few minutes, add cardamom powder. After stirring on a medium flame for 15-20 mins, the mixture will froth and turn whitish, appearing to fall apart into small pieces. Place on a greased tray and allow it to cool. Once it’s partially set after about 15 minutes, slice with a knife. Serve when completely cooled.

Recipe by Smitha Kalluraya

Compiled by Ronnie Kuriakose, Arya U R & Ameena Mehrin

You can also use it to top salads, desserts and oatmeal. Coconut oil is great for frying and sauteing because it can handle high heat without burning and gives a mild coconut scent to the food. Whether you're cooking something savoury or sweet, coconuts can enhance the taste and texture, making them a must-have ingredient for creative chefs. Besides cooking, coconut oil is also useful for beauty and skincare routines.Coconuts are like a hidden treasure in the kitchen, making dishes taste better and have a unique texture.In this article, TNIE presents a variety of recipes where coconuts are the star ingredient! Coconut Fried Ada Ingredients Maida: 2 cup Coconut (grated): 2 cup Sugar: 4 tbsp Oil: for frying Method Knead the maida with water and a pinch of salt. Mix grated coconut and sugar well with your hands. Take small portions of dough and fill it with coconut-sugar mix as fillings. 