Kerala: Woman doc accuses senior of sexual harassment in Ernakulam General Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) on Friday initiated an investigation against a senior doctor in Ernakulam after a woman doctor filed a sexual harassment complaint against him. The complainant alleged the doctor tried to kiss her forcibly.

In a Facebook post three days ago, the woman said the incident took place in February 2019, when she was pursuing house surgency at the Ernakulam General Hospital. She alleged she was assaulted by the doctor, a general physician there at the time, when she went to his consultation room around 7 pm to lodge a complaint against a senior consultant. Besides approaching the DHS, the woman, who is settled in Dubai, has also filed a complaint with the GH superintendent.

“In the complaint I received, she mentioned insecurity as the reason behind the delay in filing the complaint,” Dr Shahir Shah, the GH superintendent, told TNIE. He said he has forwarded the complaint to the police as neither parties work in the hospital now.

“I received the complaint via email around two days ago. However, neither the accused nor the complainant work here. So, I forwarded the complaint to the police,” Dr Shahir said.

The accused doctor is practising in another hospital in Ernakulam district. In her FB post, the woman said she had filed a complaint with higher authorities the next day of the incident, but no action was taken.

“I was in the middle of my internship. I didn’t lodge any more complaints as he was a senior and could sabotage my internship certification. I was scared,” the post said.

She said it took her several years to openly talk about her experience.

“I want to expose the predator and make sure everyone knows about his acts. The woman doctors, including myself, who he abused, should get justice. Such doctors are a disgrace to society and must not be allowed to practice,” she said in the post.

