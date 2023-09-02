Home Cities Kochi

Kerala: Woman doc accuses senior of sexual harassment in Ernakulam General Hospital

In her FB post, she alleged she was assaulted by the doctor, a general physician there at the time, when she went to his consultation room around 7 pm to lodge a complaint against a senior consultant.

Published: 02nd September 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) on Friday initiated an investigation against a senior doctor in Ernakulam after a woman doctor filed a sexual harassment complaint against him. The complainant alleged the doctor tried to kiss her forcibly.

In a Facebook post three days ago, the woman said the incident took place in February 2019, when she was pursuing house surgency at the Ernakulam General Hospital. She alleged she was assaulted by the doctor, a general physician there at the time, when she went to his consultation room around 7 pm to lodge a complaint against a senior consultant. Besides approaching the DHS, the woman, who is settled in Dubai, has also filed a complaint with the GH superintendent.

“In the complaint I received, she mentioned insecurity as the reason behind the delay in filing the complaint,” Dr Shahir Shah, the GH superintendent, told TNIE. He said he has forwarded the complaint to the police as neither parties work in the hospital now.

“I received the complaint via email around two days ago. However, neither the accused nor the complainant work here. So, I forwarded the complaint to the police,” Dr Shahir said.

The accused doctor is practising in another hospital in Ernakulam district. In her FB post, the woman said she had filed a complaint with higher authorities the next day of the incident, but no action was taken.
“I was in the middle of my internship. I didn’t lodge any more complaints as he was a senior and could sabotage my internship certification. I was scared,” the post said.

She said it took her several years to openly talk about her experience.

“I want to expose the predator and make sure everyone knows about his acts. The woman doctors, including myself, who he abused, should get justice. Such doctors are a disgrace to society and must not be allowed to practice,” she said in the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam General Hospital sexual harassment doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp