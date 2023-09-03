Fresh complaint sought from survivor doctor in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police are yet to register an FIR based on the complaint of a woman doctor that she was sexually harassed by a senior doctor of Ernakulam General Hospital when she was pursuing house surgency there in 2019.

Assistant commissioner of police, Ernakulam Central, C Jayakumar, said that the police have sought a fresh complaint from the woman doctor.

“We cannot register an FIR on the basis of the complaint forwarded by the superintendent of the General Hospital.

We have directed him to ask the victim to file a fresh complaint. Once we receive the complaint, we will proceed with the case,” said Jayakumar.

The alleged incident took place in February 2019, when the survivor was pursuing house surgency at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

However, it came to light following her recent Facebook post. Also, in the complaint filed with the hospital superintendent and the directorate of health services, she mentioned insecurity as the reason behind the delay in filing the complaint.

