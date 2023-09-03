Home Cities Kochi

Fresh complaint sought from survivor doctor in Kerala

The alleged incident took place in February 2019, when the survivor was pursuing house surgency at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

Published: 03rd September 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

FIR logo, first information report

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police are yet to register an FIR based on the complaint of a woman doctor that she was sexually harassed by a senior doctor of Ernakulam General Hospital when she was pursuing house surgency there in 2019. 

Assistant commissioner of police, Ernakulam Central, C Jayakumar, said that the police have sought a fresh complaint from the woman doctor.

“We cannot register an FIR on the basis of the complaint forwarded by the superintendent of the General Hospital.

We have directed him to ask the victim to file a fresh complaint. Once we receive the complaint, we will proceed with the case,” said Jayakumar.

The alleged incident took place in February 2019, when the survivor was pursuing house surgency at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

However, it came to light following her recent Facebook post. Also, in the complaint filed with the hospital superintendent and the directorate of health services, she mentioned insecurity as the reason behind the delay in filing the complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIR Ernakulam General Hospital sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp