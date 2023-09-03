Technical glitches sorted, Champions Boat League to commence on Sept 16 in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Champions Boat League (CBL) set to commence at Marine Drive, the city is gearing up for a boating frenzy. The CBL, which will kick off at Marine Drive on September 16, will have a smooth sail this time as the technical issues that cropped up last year have been resolved.

“This year, CBL will be organised in a manner that all spectators, including foreign tourists, can enjoy the spectacle without any glitches. The shortcomings that we encountered last year will be resolved,” said T J Vinodh while presiding over the meeting held to discuss the conduct of the event.

The MLA said that the inspection process of the track is in progress under the leadership of the technical committee at Marine Drive, which is also the inaugural venue of CBL. Alluvial soil has accumulated in some parts of the track. The meeting decided to immediately start steps to remove the soil and increase the depth of the embankment. The MLA is also the local committee chairman of the CBL.

The CBL, which will be held at 12 different venues across Kerala, will culminate on December 2. Adding more glitz to the event, the race of small boats will also be held this time.

Mayor M Anil Kumar has been appointed as the vice-chairman of the CBL local committee. District collector NSK Umesh is the convener. Tourism regional joint director A Shahul Hameed and deputy director Satyajit Shankar are the joint convenors. The meeting was held at the collector’s camp office.

