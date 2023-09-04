Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act invoked against a history-sheeter

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police have arrested a man under provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (Kaapa) for being involved in multiple criminal cases.

The detained person is Tony, 26, of Uppukal. Kaapa was invoked against him following a report submitted by Ernakulam rural police chief Vivek Kumar.

He was involved in cases registered at Kalady, Palluruthy and Mattancherry police stations for murder, murder attempt, assault, and narcotic cases. He was the third accused in the murder of a youth at Kalady in 2016. He was arrested for possessing MDMA in September 2022. In June this year, the excise arrested Tony for possessing MDMA.

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police have arrested a man under provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (Kaapa) for being involved in multiple criminal cases. The detained person is Tony, 26, of Uppukal. Kaapa was invoked against him following a report submitted by Ernakulam rural police chief Vivek Kumar. He was involved in cases registered at Kalady, Palluruthy and Mattancherry police stations for murder, murder attempt, assault, and narcotic cases. He was the third accused in the murder of a youth at Kalady in 2016. He was arrested for possessing MDMA in September 2022. In June this year, the excise arrested Tony for possessing MDMA.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });