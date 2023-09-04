Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act invoked against a history-sheeter

The detained person is Tony, 26, of Uppukal. Kaapa was invoked against him following a report submitted by Ernakulam rural police chief Vivek Kumar.

Published: 04th September 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police have arrested a man under provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (Kaapa) for being involved in multiple criminal cases.

The detained person is Tony, 26, of Uppukal. Kaapa was invoked against him following a report submitted by Ernakulam rural police chief Vivek Kumar.

He was involved in cases registered at Kalady, Palluruthy and Mattancherry police stations for murder, murder attempt, assault, and narcotic cases. He was the third accused in the murder of a youth at Kalady in 2016. He was arrested for possessing MDMA in September 2022. In June this year, the excise arrested Tony for possessing MDMA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Rural Police Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp