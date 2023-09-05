6 students who ridiculed teacher at Maharaja’s tender apology

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Six students who ridiculed a visually impaired professor at Maharaja’s College tendered an apology in the presence of college governing council members and parents on Monday.

The six, including a KSU leader, tendered the apology on the decision of the governing council.

C U Priyesh, an assistant professor with the department of political science, was insulted during a lecture to final-year BA students last month.

College authorities said the action initiated against the six would be revoked following the apology. “However, a final decision in this regard would be taken by the college governing council,” said a source.

According to Priyesh’s complaint, C A Mohammed Fazil, the KSU college unit vice-president, V Ragesh, N R Priyatha, M Aditya, Nandana Sagar and Fathima Naflam, misbehaved during the lecture and shared a video of the incident on social media.

