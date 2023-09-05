AI Exp-Air Asia to launch brand in a few months

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Unveiling the organisation’s vision, Air India Express on Monday announced its merger with AIX Connect, currently operating as AirAsia India. The new vision of the airline is ‘to transform a national institution into national inspiration’.

“Our resolute vision encapsulates our key differentiators - making meaningful connections, delivering unique experiences and providing best-in-class value with Indian warmth. Our ambitions will ride on our huge fleet and network expansion, in the domestic Indian market as well as short-haul international region - unlocking synergies with the merger of the two entities, and network integration with Air India; Growth and expansion, for a meaningful market presence as well as cost-efficiencies and achieving excellence in all areas, becoming a preferred brand for a confident new India,” said Aloke Singh, managing director, Air India Express and AIX Connect.

The differentiators detail the airline’s business model and brand promise in the run-up to the brand launch of Air India Express, expected to be unveiled within the next couple of months. The airline aims to provide meaningful connections, unique experiences, and best-in-class value to its customers while retaining consistent and reliable operational efficiency.

Specific projects have been identified to achieve these aspirations, focussing on enhancing guest experience, optimising network for market dominance, streamlining operations with a digital-first approach, fostering talent with an innovative and winning culture, and creating value for all stakeholders through sustainable practices, transparent decision-making, and prudent governance.

Earlier this year, AIX Connect and Air India Express launched a unified website, airindiaexpress.com, allowing users to book and manage services from both airlines on domestic and international sectors, common social media handles (airindiax) and support channels; and an integrated Passenger Service System. Both airlines have also synergized a host of other ancillary add-on services and sub-brands, including Gourmair in-flight dining, Xpress Prime seats, and Xpress Ahead priority services.

KOCHI: Unveiling the organisation’s vision, Air India Express on Monday announced its merger with AIX Connect, currently operating as AirAsia India. The new vision of the airline is ‘to transform a national institution into national inspiration’. “Our resolute vision encapsulates our key differentiators - making meaningful connections, delivering unique experiences and providing best-in-class value with Indian warmth. Our ambitions will ride on our huge fleet and network expansion, in the domestic Indian market as well as short-haul international region - unlocking synergies with the merger of the two entities, and network integration with Air India; Growth and expansion, for a meaningful market presence as well as cost-efficiencies and achieving excellence in all areas, becoming a preferred brand for a confident new India,” said Aloke Singh, managing director, Air India Express and AIX Connect. The differentiators detail the airline’s business model and brand promise in the run-up to the brand launch of Air India Express, expected to be unveiled within the next couple of months. The airline aims to provide meaningful connections, unique experiences, and best-in-class value to its customers while retaining consistent and reliable operational efficiency. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Specific projects have been identified to achieve these aspirations, focussing on enhancing guest experience, optimising network for market dominance, streamlining operations with a digital-first approach, fostering talent with an innovative and winning culture, and creating value for all stakeholders through sustainable practices, transparent decision-making, and prudent governance. Earlier this year, AIX Connect and Air India Express launched a unified website, airindiaexpress.com, allowing users to book and manage services from both airlines on domestic and international sectors, common social media handles (airindiax) and support channels; and an integrated Passenger Service System. Both airlines have also synergized a host of other ancillary add-on services and sub-brands, including Gourmair in-flight dining, Xpress Prime seats, and Xpress Ahead priority services.