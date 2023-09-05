‘Girlfriend’ leaves with parents, youth tries to end life in High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth from Thrissur tried to end his life inside the Kerala High Court on Monday after his alleged girlfriend expressed willingness to leave with her parents, while the court was considering the habeas corpus petition filed by the girl’s father. Vishnu Thilak, 31, of Thazhekkad attempted suicide by slitting his wrists in front of the chamber of Justice Anu Sivaraman, who was considering the petition.

The police said Vishnu had been asked to appear in court in connection with the petition of 23-year-old girl’s father. The girl, who allegedly had an affair with Vishnu, is a law student. As per her father’s petition, she went missing on August 14. A complaint was lodged before the SHO of Mala police station. When she remained untraceable, her father moved the HC claiming that Vishnu, who is married and has a daughter, had detained her illegally.

The girl informed the court that she had accompanied Vishnu in a dejected and perplexed state of mind, and clarified that she was not having an affair with him, but only had brotherly affection towards him. She said Vishnu had told her that he was estranged from his wife. She said he had also threatened to end his life unless the girl agreed to live with him.

When she was produced in court by the police, the girl expressed willingness to go with her parents and remained firm on her stand about her relationship with Vishnu. The court allowed her to accompany her parents, following which Vishnu attempted suicide.

He was rushed to the Ernakulam General Hospital. His injuries were not serious and he was discharged by evening. The court directed Vishnu to hand over the girl’s personal belongings to her and directed the police to provide adequate surveillance at her residence. The Ernakulam Central Police has registered a case and launched a probe on Monday’s incident.

