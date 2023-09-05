Pune’s Bhumi may land Brahmapuram biomining contract; council to take final call

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi corporation is likely to award the Brahmapuram biomining contract to Pune-based Bhumi Green Energy. Last month, experts from the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project and corporation councillors visited the company’s plant in Pune to assess its functioning and submitted reports.

“We found its operations to be satisfactory. Our sole concern was despite their expertise in biomining legacy waste in much larger quantities, they only have dry-land experience. Brahmapuram is a wetland,” said Henry Austin, a Congress councillor who visited the plant.

Bhumi said it plans to build the infrastructure to carry out the process even during rains. “During discussions, the firm relayed its desire to construct the plant within 45 days. All its operations are mechanised,” said an official.

Of the eight firms that submitted bids, only two were qualified for the work -- Bhumi and Zigma Global Environ Solutions Pvt Ltd. Bhumi quoted Rs 1,708 per metric tonne (MT) while Zigma Global quoted Rs 4,640/MT. “Following negotiations, Bhumi agreed on Rs 1,690/MT,” said Austin.

A final decision will be taken by the council at its meeting on Friday. As per conditions, the company has to complete the work within 16 months of being awarded the tender. This includes accounting three months for pre-work facilitation, four months for monsoon, and the remaining nine months for actual biomining work.

“Bhumi officials informed us that they had arrived at the bid rate after calculating expenses. The rates were finalised based on the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) quantity. It has to pay Rs 840 plus transportation for 1 tonne of RDF moved to cement units. According to Zonta Infratech, around 48% is RDF content while Central Pollution Control Board’s report states 64%,” said Austin.

The corporation estimates that around 5.5 lakh MT of waste is lying in Brahmapuram, but a scientific estimation is yet to be carried out. If the tender is awarded to Bhumi, the corporation will have to pay the company around Rs 90-100 crore. Zonta had won the contract after submitting a Rs 1,190/MT bid. It received Rs 54 crore in payment.

