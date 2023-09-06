Development works worth Rs 15 crore executed in Ernakulam Govt Medical College: Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Development projects totalling over Rs 15 crore have been successfully executed at Ernakulam Government Medical College within the past year, announced Industries Minister P Rajeeve. The Minister made this announcement during the Executive Committee meeting of the Hospital Development Society, which he presided over at the Medical College on Tuesday.

“Construction of the super specialty block at Kalamasery Medical College is currently underway and is expected to be inaugurated later this year. Additionally, more than Rs 15 crores’ worth of development projects have been completed to enhance the existing facilities at the Medical College. Earlier, we reviewed the construction work alongside the Health Minister, and now, the District Collector is overseeing the activities. This month, we will hold a ministerial meeting with the participation of KIIFB officials,”Rajeeve said.

The minister also disclosed plans to establish a 24-hour medical store, extend ambulance services, and bolster security measures. He commended the medical college for delivering exceptional services in the IP (Inpatient), OP (Outpatient), and surgery departments.

Between September 2022 and August 2023, the OP served 489,872 patients, while the inpatient department treated 27,857 individuals. The hospital has earned accreditation under the Mother and Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative.

The ‘Mathruyanam’ scheme, part of the National Health Mission, which offers free transportation for newborns’ families, has been implemented at the hospital. In addition, construction of a critical care block with 50 beds, progressing swiftly as part of the National Health Mission. Furthermore, the construction of a ramp connecting the medical college’s main blocks, costing Rs 4 crore from the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s plan fund, has been completed.

KOCHI: Development projects totalling over Rs 15 crore have been successfully executed at Ernakulam Government Medical College within the past year, announced Industries Minister P Rajeeve. The Minister made this announcement during the Executive Committee meeting of the Hospital Development Society, which he presided over at the Medical College on Tuesday. “Construction of the super specialty block at Kalamasery Medical College is currently underway and is expected to be inaugurated later this year. Additionally, more than Rs 15 crores’ worth of development projects have been completed to enhance the existing facilities at the Medical College. Earlier, we reviewed the construction work alongside the Health Minister, and now, the District Collector is overseeing the activities. This month, we will hold a ministerial meeting with the participation of KIIFB officials,”Rajeeve said. The minister also disclosed plans to establish a 24-hour medical store, extend ambulance services, and bolster security measures. He commended the medical college for delivering exceptional services in the IP (Inpatient), OP (Outpatient), and surgery departments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Between September 2022 and August 2023, the OP served 489,872 patients, while the inpatient department treated 27,857 individuals. The hospital has earned accreditation under the Mother and Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative. The ‘Mathruyanam’ scheme, part of the National Health Mission, which offers free transportation for newborns’ families, has been implemented at the hospital. In addition, construction of a critical care block with 50 beds, progressing swiftly as part of the National Health Mission. Furthermore, the construction of a ramp connecting the medical college’s main blocks, costing Rs 4 crore from the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s plan fund, has been completed.