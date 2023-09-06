Kerala youth hacks 19-year-old girl, hangs self

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 19-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being hacked by a youth who later died by suicide at Koottumadom near Iringole, Perumbavoor, on Tuesday afternoon. Alka Anna Binu was admitted to Ernakulam Medical College, Kalamassery, after suffering injuries on her neck and forehead.

The accused Basil, 21, of Iringole, was later found hanging at his house. Apart from Alka, her grandparents Ouseph Kaniyadan and Chinnamma also suffered injuries while attempting to prevent Basil from attacking the victim. According to police, Alka and Basil were close friends. But she rejected Basil’s love proposal which enraged him. Alka was a nursing student and the attack took place when her parents were not at home.

“Around noon, the accused reached Alka’s house. After speaking to Alka, he took out a machete and hacked her multiple times. When Alka cried aloud, her grandparents tried to rescue her. But the accused attacked them using a cricket bat that was kept nearby,” a police officer said.

Hearing their cries neighbours rushed to the house and on seeing them Basil fled from the place. Alka was first admitted to a private hospital in Perumbavoor but was later shifted to Ernakulam Medical College. Hospital authorities said that the condition of Alka is very critical. Meanwhile, when police reached Basil’s house in search of him, he was found hanging.

