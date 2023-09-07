Best Kanna best!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sound of tinkling anklets and giggles filled the air as little Krishnas and Radhas dotted the city in shades of blue and yellow. It was a grand, mirthful celebration of Lord Krishna’s birthday.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born in Mathura under the Ashtami Rohini asterism as the eighth son of Devaki and Vasudeva. This is believed to have occurred in 3228 BCE.

In Hindu epics, young Krishna is often depicted as a mischievous and loving character, a bit of a troublemaker, who spent his childhood in the charming town of Vrindavan alongside Radha and other gopikas.

Every year, on Ashtami-Rohini day, temples across the country come alive with celebrations, and people, cutting across religion and caste barriers, take part in festivities. The Shobha Yathra, a procession organised by Balagokulam, is a highlight in Kerala. Children dress up as little Krishnas, wearing bright yellow silk attire and donning mayilpeeli (peacock feather) crowns, and Radhas.

The procession vividly portrays stories from the Bhagavata, particularly Krishna’s life bond with childhood friend Radha, and camaraderie with gopikas and yadavas of Vrindavan. Despite the sporadic showers, children and their parents were bursting with energy, engaging in uriyadi, playing in the rain, and walking to the uplifting tunes of Krishna kirtans.

Beyond its visual vibrance, this year’s Shobha Yathra conveyed important messages of distancing from drugs, awakening moral values, and cherishing childhood. Processions from various parts of the city converged at Durbar Hall Ground in the evening, marking the end of a ‘divine’ birthday bash.

