Home Cities Kochi

Demonetised notes worth Rs 29 lakh seized from two pax at Kochi airport

On the basis of information received from airport security personnel, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit intercepted the passengers bound for Brisbane, Australia.

Published: 07th September 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

The seized currency notes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Customs officials on Wednesday seized Indian currency worth Rs 4.42 lakh and demonetized notes to the tune of Rs 29.41 lakh from two passengers at Kochi airport. 

Sony and Varghese, natives of Manjapra, Palakkad, were taken into custody as they carried the money without disclosing it during check-in.

On the basis of information received from airport security personnel, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit intercepted the passengers bound for Brisbane, Australia.

During examination of their luggage, undeclared Indian currency worth Rs 4,42,060 and demonetised Indian currency having a face value of Rs 29,41,000 were recovered,” said a statement from the Customs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp