Demonetised notes worth Rs 29 lakh seized from two pax at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs officials on Wednesday seized Indian currency worth Rs 4.42 lakh and demonetized notes to the tune of Rs 29.41 lakh from two passengers at Kochi airport.

Sony and Varghese, natives of Manjapra, Palakkad, were taken into custody as they carried the money without disclosing it during check-in.

On the basis of information received from airport security personnel, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit intercepted the passengers bound for Brisbane, Australia.

During examination of their luggage, undeclared Indian currency worth Rs 4,42,060 and demonetised Indian currency having a face value of Rs 29,41,000 were recovered,” said a statement from the Customs.

