How a ‘double-twist’ murder was cracked in just two days

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a criminal investigation, time is precious and any kind of delay will stifle the chances of nabbing the culprit. The Kunnathunad police investigating the Thrikkalathoor plantation murder case knew this fact quite well. Their swift action led to the arrest of all four accused in the murder case, including an Assam native. Here, TNIE unfurls how the case was cracked.

The case

On August 19, rubber tappers who arrived for work at a plantation in Thrikkalathoor near Mazhuvannoor village in Kizhakkambalam spotted a body among the bushes. The deceased was identified as Eldhose, a local resident.

Police officers who reached the scene also spotted an injury on Eldhose’s head during the inquest procedure. They passed this information on to Ernakulam rural police chief Vivek Kumar, who directed that a postmortem of the body be done. “It was a Saturday. We sent the body for postmortem immediately, given how such procedures are usually delayed on Sundays. But we were already suspicious about the death,” recalls an officer attached to the Kunnathunad police station.

This suspicion prompted the team to begin an investigation, even before the preliminary assumptions from the postmortem report could be gathered. To crack the case, Vivek constituted a 10-member team under DySP P P Shams. “By that night, it was clear that the deceased was brutally murdered. He was hit using stones, beaten with sticks, and kicked. It was a gruesome murder,” said the officer.

“First, we checked Eldhose’s history. Even though he was not into any criminal activities, he didn’t have a good reputation. We came to know that the company he kept included another Eldhose, who was involved in a murder case at Muvattupuzha, and Babu Raj, a local thug who took small-scale quotation work. We tracked them down and interrogated them. However, they pretended to not know anything,” a police officer said.

Though the interrogation of the deceased friends turned futile, another police team had by then retrieved the entire mobile phone record of Eldhose. “While checking the call data record (CDR), we found that Eldhose received calls from a person named Ansil Saju, who is no more. Ansil was murdered following a clash at a petrol pump by Biju and Benny under the Kurupumpady police station limit in January 2022. With this new knowledge, we started exploring links between the two deceased persons - Eldhose and Ansil,” the officer added.

It was soon found that Ansil’s mobile phone was used by his father, Saju V P. “Investigation evolved to include Saju too. We found that the deceased Eldhose was last seen with Saju and a migrant worker. We recovered a CCTV footage from a bar where Saju and the migrant worker were seen together the night before the body was found,” the officer said.

On Sunday, police were able to identify the migrant worker as Mufeer Ali, an employee of Saju’s brother Eldhose V P. By then, Saju had received hints that the police were looking into his involvement in the case. “Soon, Saju and Mufeer went into hiding. Both changed their facial style to avoid being sighted. But that evening, Saju was caught, and Mufeer, the next morning,” the officer added.

During the subsequent interrogation, it was found that Saju’s brother Eldhose Paulose, too, was part of the conspiracy. His nephew Basil, who made a hideout arrangement for Mufeer, was also nabbed. They all confessed to the crime.

“Apparently, Saju had hired Eldhose, who was in contact with quotation gangs, to track down Biju and Benny, the two who murdered his son Ansil. The quotation was given to Eldhose for around Rs 3 lakhs. However, since Eldhose failed to deliver the promised results, Saju suspected that he was cheating them and so hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him,” a police officer said.

As part of the conspiracy, Mufeer’s family were sent back to Assam in June this year. Saju and Mufeer, on August 18 night, took Eldhose to the plantation in Thrikkalathoor, where he was beaten to death. Even though they attempted to dump the body into a water body by tying it to a stone, they failed in the attempt. “By then, the plantation watchman had arrived. So they fled the scene,” the police official said.

Basil was granted bail by the court as his role was only limited to helping the accused person abscond. Saju, Mufeeer and Eldhose are still behind bars.

Case diary

This weekly column brings you exciting, intriguing police stories, straight from the crime files

