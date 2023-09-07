Home Cities Kochi

Rider, 25, dies after scooter is rear-ended by pvt bus

The accident has revived the demand for a more scientific traffic arrangement at Madhav Pharmacy junction where accidents are regular.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reckless driving in the city has claimed another life. Abhijith, 25, was killed after his scooter was hit by a private bus at Madhav Pharmacy Junction signal on Wednesday morning. 

Abhijith, son of Aniljith, of Elankunnapuzha, reached the signal on his scooter around 9.30am, when a private bus, named Red & Red, proceeding from Marine Drive rear-ended the two-wheeler. In the impact, Abhijith fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. 

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries by afternoon. Ernakulam central police have registered a case against the bus driver. Abhijith’s body will be handed over to relatives after a postmortem on Thursday.

The accident has revived the demand for a more scientific traffic arrangement at Madhav Pharmacy junction where accidents are regular. In a similar accident, a two-wheeler rider was run over by a private bus at the same junction in February this year. 

Though police made slight alterations following the accident, vehicle collisions are still frequent in the area.

