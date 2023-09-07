‘Short circuit’ leaves 2 shops gutted in Pottakuzhi; KSEB officials blamed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a suspected electricity short circuit left two shops gutted in Pottakuzhi, near Elamakkara, in the early hours of Wednesday, owners have held KSEB officials responsible. The blaze was noticed inside the juice and tailoring shops around 2am.

Equipment and goods in both shops were destroyed. “Two fire tenders from Gandhi Nagar station and one from Club Road station were engaged in the fire-dousing operation. It took over an hour to bring the blaze under control. An electricity short circuit is believed to have caused the fire. There were LPG cylinders in the juice shop, but they remained intact. The fire started inside the shop,” an officer said.

The juice shop owner, Benny Joseph, said sparks had appeared on the KSEB line on Tuesday night, after which power was disrupted. Although he contacted the KSEB office, officials there refused to address the issue. The fire could have been avoided if KSEB officials had taken immediate action. He also contacted Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod.

“The owner called to say he has ice cream and perishable goods in the shop, and that if electricity is not restored, he will suffer a big loss. I contacted KSEB officials who first offered excuses for not attending to the matter. Then I contacted a senior KSEB official following which three employees reached the location to check the line,” Vinod said. Three KSEB employees reached Pottakuzhi around 10pm. However, they failed to restore the power. “They told me that the wires are badly damaged and repair can only be carried out in the daytime,” the MLA said.

“The refrigerator, mixer and furniture at the juice shop were damaged in the fire. The tailor shop had recently received a curtain order from a leading hospital in Kochi. The entire cloth for the work was destroyed. Both shop owners have suffered huge losses,” Vinod said.

The MLA wrote to Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty seeking action against KSEB officials. “I have also spoken to the minister and narrated the entire incident. Both shop owners should be compensated. An official written complaint was handed over to the minister,” he said.

KSEB officials refused to comment on the matter and said an inquiry would be conducted based on the MLA’s complaint.

