Weight and watch 

Edwina Raj By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There is need to encourage women to maintain a healthy weight and discourage their obsession with unhealthy practices of weight management. Emphasising a healthy living and bolstering general health via optimal nutrition can empower women of all sizes to embrace their body type.

In the past few years, an increase in exposure to social media has given rise to the trend of celebrity-styled bodies, due to which there has been a noticeable jump in people trying to follow fad diets/unhealthy diets, and self-styled workouts, which do more harm than good.

While being thin or lean shouldn’t be one’s only aim, unfortunately, many women now associate fitness with weight loss due to such trends. There has been a surge in ‘body image’ issues among women recently, as most of them are ridiculed for their body type due to the rise in infertility concerns among couples.

This will make them depressed about their body weight and further force them to achieve instant results.

But women need to understand that they are unique and beautiful in their own way. Weight loss cannot help them become healthier.

One can weigh more than someone else and still stay healthy. Weight is just a number, but what matters is your body composition, which measures your percentage of muscle, body fat, and type of metabolism.

So, rather than chasing your weight, understand and follow a healthy behaviour, and change your approach to health today by following the tips listed here.

1.Begin your day with a warm glass of water

Stay hydrated throughout the day by beginning the day with a glass of warm water. You can add a dash of lime or fruit infused water if you feel nauseous, or soak garden cress seeds or chia seeds, which have great health benefits if tolerated.

2.Never ever skip breakfast

According to recent research, skipping breakfast is associated with weight gain or obesity and an increased risk of heart disease and death. A wholesome breakfast can keep you energised the entire day and is critical to meeting your daily nutrient needs. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day because it allows you to break your overnight fast!

3. Avoid smoking & alcohol

Smoking and alcohol can disrupt your hormones and make it difficult to manage your health and body composition.

4.Ensure adequate intake of calcium

As you age, your estrogen level drops, a saviour hormone in women responsible for their health till menopause that helps in maintaining bone health. It’s important to consider an adequate supply of calcium and vitamin D to achieve strong bones. Sources: curd, almond milk, soya, dairy if tolerated, leafy vegetables, fish with bones, apricots, sesame seeds, etc.

5. Workout

Exercising is critical to maintaining overall wellness. Performing any form of physical workout, including walking, jogging, running, hitting the gym, or doing yoga for 30 minutes a day for five days a week, can help you lose weight and boost your physical and mental well-being.

(The writer is head - clinical nutrition dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru)

