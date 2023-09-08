Home Cities Kochi

Couple and son found dead in Parakkadavu, police suspect suicide 

The Chengamanad police have registered a case of unnatural death and started a probe.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three members of a family were found hanging in their house at Kurumassery in Kochi’s Parakkadavu village on Thursday. As per the preliminary assessment by the police, the trio ended their life owing to financial constraints.

Gopi, 60, his wife Sheela, 55, and their son Shibi, 36, were found hanging in the hall of their house near NSS High School in Kurumassery. The police said Shibi worked in a private firm. The family was going through a severe financial crisis as they had borrowed money from several people, the police said. 

“As per our preliminary probe, the deaths occurred between 8 pm on Wednesday and 4.30 am on Thursday. Shibi had sent his wife and two children to her house a few days ago,” said a police official.

Neighbours saw the bodies first and alerted the family’s relatives who then called the police. The bodies were shifted to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital around 6 a.m. and were handed over to relatives after postmortem examination. The Chengamanad police have registered a case of unnatural death and started a probe.

